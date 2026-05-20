AU Small Finance Bank adopts Intellect’s Purple Fabric to accelerate its AI-First Banking journey 

AU Small Finance Bank announced a collaboration with Intellect Design Arena for the adoption of its AI-first, enterprise-grade Purple Fabric platform. Through this collaboration, AU SFB aims to accelerate its journey towards becoming an AI-first bank and build a scalable, technology-led banking franchise powered by enterprise-wide intelligence.

This engagement marks a defining milestone in the adoption of enterprise AI in Indian banking, bringing together AU SFB’s AI-first ambition and Intellect’s AI-first banking capabilities to deliver enterprise-wide intelligence at scale. It also reflects Intellect’s commitment to leveraging First Principles Thinking and Design Thinking to reimagine enterprise AI and drive scalable, outcome-driven transformation.

With a wide network of over 2,790 banking touchpoints across 21 States and 4 Union Territories, covering over 1.2 crore customers, AU SFB is reimagining banking by embedding intelligence across customer journeys, operations, and decision-making. To realise this vision, the Bank sought scalable and flexible AI architecture capable of going beyond ecosystem constraints and enabling domain-driven innovation at scale.

By choosing Purple Fabric as its enterprise AI foundation, AU SFB is establishing a scalable platform for enterprise-wide AI, built on model flexibility, domain-driven intelligence, and seamless integration with existing ecosystems to modernise its commercial banking offering. To accelerate this journey and deliver early business impact, the Bank will also leverage PF Credit agents – AI-powered decision engines that can analyse customer data in real time, automate credit assessments, and enable faster, more consistent lending decisions.

Purple Fabric enables AU Small Finance Bank to:

– Build and scale domain-specific AI agents across business functions

– Leverage a multi-model LLM Hub with freedom of model choice

– Process and operationalise unstructured data at enterprise scale

– Seamlessly integrate with existing technological ecosystems

– Architect a future-ready, cost-efficient AI foundation

By combining a strong AI platform with targeted digital experts such as PF Credit, AU SFB is taking a structured and scalable approach to building an AI-first enterprise.

Sanjay Agarwal, Founder, MD & CEO, AU Small Finance Bank, said, “At AU, our vision is to become an AI-first bank by embedding intelligence into every layer of our business and operations. We were looking for a solution that goes beyond conventional AI and enables domain-led innovation at scale. Intellect’s Purple Fabric platform gives us the flexibility and scale to bring this vision to life – helping us make faster decisions, strengthen risk assessment, and deliver more personalised experiences to our customers.”

Ramanan SV, CEO-India & South Asia, Intellect Design Arena, said, “The real challenge in enterprise AI is not experimentation, but scaling it into everyday business operations with consistency and measurable business impact. Purple Fabric is designed to address this by providing a scalable foundation that brings together model flexibility, domain-driven intelligence, and enterprise-grade data orchestration. With AU Small Finance Bank, we are enabling a structured approach to AI adoption, where the platform establishes the foundation and use cases such as PF Credit accelerate the shift towards intelligent, data-driven decisioning.”