Aurionpro secures major CSB Bank mandate, deepens footprint in India’s banking sector

Aurionpro Solutions has won a significant multi-year mandate from CSB Bank (Catholic Syrian Bank) to implement its next-generation cash management platform, marking another milestone in the company’s expansion across India’s banking sector.

This engagement is a multi-million-dollar deal covering software licensing, end-to-end implementation, and a long-term annual maintenance contract (AMC). The selection of Aurionpro’s solution reinforces the growing preference among Indian banks for modern, scalable, and AI-native transaction banking platforms.

The cash management solution forms a core component of Aurionpro’s broader AI-native transaction banking suite, designed to modernise corporate banking operations and enhance digital experiences for enterprise and institutional customers. The win adds to Aurionpro’s recent successes with several major public sector banks, further strengthening its position as a trusted technology partner for large-scale, future-ready banking transformations in India and overseas.

Through this partnership, CSB Bank aims to modernise its cash management offerings, improve customer experience, and sharpen its competitive edge in an increasingly digital banking landscape. Aurionpro’s platform will enable seamless digital cash management for corporates, with capabilities spanning Collections, Dividend Warrants Management, and Mandate Management.

Pralay Mondal, CSB Bank MD & CEO, said, “We are pleased to join hands with Aurionpro Solutions to accelerate CSB Bank’s digital transformation journey. Our commitment to innovation, operational excellence, and customer-centricity drives every initiative at CSB Bank. This partnership further strengthens our mission to provide seamless and secure digital experiences for our corporate banking & SME clients, as we scale new heights in technology adoption and service delivery. By leveraging Aurionpro’s advanced cash management platform, we are confident of enhancing efficiency, driving sustainable growth, and setting new standards for our stakeholders across India’s financial sector.”

Ashish Rai, Group CEO, Aurionpro Solutions, commented, “We are proud to partner with CSB Bank, one of India’s premier public sector banks, in their effort to modernise cash management operations. India is reshaping global banking innovation, redefining how corporate transactions are handled today. This win underscores the trust leading banks place in Aurionpro’s technology and expertise, and highlights the growing demand for AI-native solutions tailored to evolving corporate banking needs. With our proven track record of delivering large scale implementations for major banks, Aurionpro is well positioned to capture a significant share of this expanding market opportunity.”

With banks across India accelerating investments in digital transaction banking, Aurionpro’s latest win signals rising demand for intelligent, AI-driven cash management platforms that can support scale, compliance, and superior corporate customer experiences.