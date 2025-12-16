Aurobay Technologies expands digital transformation partnership with HCLTech to boost manufacturing excellence and innovation

HCLTech have expanded its digital transformation partnership to support Aurobay’s global growth strategy.

The expanded partnership establishes HCLTech as Aurobay Technologies’ trusted partner for managing and optimising SAP, Siemens Teamcenter PLM software and integration services in Sweden and China. This will unlock cost efficiency, operational resilience and digital innovation across Aurobay’s manufacturing and engineering functions by leveraging HCLTech’s flagship service transformation platform, AI Force.

The engagement spans core business functions including SAP operations, engineering systems, integration services and mainframe environments, reinforcing Aurobay’s focus on scale, efficiency and seamless operations across global locations.

“Horse Powertrain’s division Aurobay Technologies’s digital transformation continues to build momentum as we strengthen our operations and systems to support future growth,” said Henrik Eigert, Head of Digital Sweden, Aurobay Technologies division. “Our extended partnership with HCLTech underscores the trust we have built over the years and reflects our shared commitment to efficiency, innovation and customer value.”

“We are pleased to deepen our partnership with Aurobay Technologies and support their engineering services across key geographies,” said Pankaj Tagra, Global Head Mobility and Chief Growth Officer – Germany at HCLTech. “This engagement highlights our deep capabilities in the automotive domain and our focus on delivering integrated, digital-first solutions that enable our clients to stay ahead in a rapidly evolving industry.”

The partnership reflects HCLTech’s growing presence in the European automotive market, particularly in SAP-led initiatives. It reinforces the company’s position as a strategic technology partner helping mobility companies accelerate innovation, enhance operational performance and realise the full potential of digital ecosystems through HCLTech’s proprietary AI Force platform.

