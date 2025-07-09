Autodesk appoints Kamolika Gupta Peres as vice president, Autodesk India and SAARC

Express Computer

Autodesk announced the appointment of Kamolika Gupta Peres as vice president, Autodesk India and SAARC business, effective June 2025. In her new role, she will lead Autodesk’s growth and scaling efforts in India and SAARC, strengthen the company’s customer and partner ecosystem, and further deepen Autodesk’s position as a trusted transformation partner in the region.

Known for her agile, empathetic leadership and passion for bold, future-focused transformation, Kamolika brings a people-first approach that inspires clarity, ownership, and high performance across teams. As the leader of India and SAARC, Kamolika will play a pivotal role in expanding Autodesk’s market presence and building a strong ecosystem to support the next wave of growth across the India and SAARC region. She will work closely with key stakeholders to drive strong execution and help expand Autodesk’s footprint by tapping into India’s dynamic business opportunities and growing its investments in public infrastructure.

“We are thrilled to welcome Kamolika to Autodesk. Her strong expertise in leading large-scale transformations, forging strategic partnerships, and delivering customer-centric growth will be instrumental as we accelerate our momentum in India. Kamolika’s leadership strongly aligns with our mission to design and make a better world for all. Under her leadership, we hope to empower even more Indian companies, entrepreneurs, and designers to drive more strategic outcomes through the power of data, design, and innovation,” said Haresh Khoobchandani, vice president, APAC & Japan at Autodesk.

Kamolika brings over two decades of experience in SaaS sales and leadership roles across marquee technology companies including ServiceNow, Google, SAP, and IBM, with a strong track record of accelerating business growth, transforming go-to-market strategies, and building high-performing teams across the APAC region. Prior to joining Autodesk, she was the group vice president and managing director for India and South Asia at ServiceNow where she redefined business verticals, expanded into the public sector, launched an extensive skilling program with the All-India Council for Technical Education (AICTE), and successfully inaugurated the India Innovation Centre.

Commenting on her appointment, Kamolika said, “India is entering an era defined by infrastructure growth, digital innovation, and a strong push for sustainability. Autodesk is uniquely positioned to partner with governments and enterprises in building this future. I am excited to join Autodesk at such an interesting juncture to lead the company’s efforts in the region and help scale impact through the best-in-class design and make platform, collaboration, and purpose-driven execution.”

Kamolika’s appointment marks a significant step in Autodesk’s continued investment in India. India stands at the center of Autodesk’s global innovation ecosystem, contributing critical talent, technological expertise, and industry insight to help shape the future of design, engineering, and manufacturing.

