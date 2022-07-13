Automation Anywhere Expands its Collaboration with ICT Academy to Upskill Future Workers Across India in RPA

Automation Anywhere, a global leader in Robotic Process Automation (RPA), today announced an expanded collaboration with ICT Academy to upskill additional thousands more students from engineering and non-engineering institutes in RPA.

The goal is to empower future workers to complete more than 500,000 RPA-related courses over the next two years. More than 300,000 certifications have already been issued under the program.

Through this learning initiative, students will access content from Automation Anywhere University (AAU). The program provides role-based learning trails, courses, and certifications based on Automation 360 – the company’s AI-powered, cloud-native intelligent automation platform.

“One of the largest opportunities for us is to make RPA learning available to students and educators. With the scale and opportunity that India accords, there is a real sense of purpose to collaborate with ICT Academy to drive the engagement towards scaffolding the future of work” said Kristen Engelhardt, Senior Vice President, Community & Learning, Automation Anywhere.

Commenting on the collaboration Hari Balachandran, CEO of ICT Academy, said, “This unique program will provide first-hand knowledge about automation to not only engineering students but also, to non-engineers. We are excited to partner with Automation Anywhere and help students gain opportunities to work on relevant technologies with practical training.”

Automation Anywhere University (AAU) is the training and certification arm of Automation Anywhere and provides RPA training to hundreds of thousands of learners who have completed more than 2.5 million RPA courses. The program has expanded at an accelerated pace globally with more than 210,000 certifications, 150+ academic institutions, continuing education programs, and professional associations.