Avanse Financial Services (Avanse) has announced a collaboration with Amazon Web Services (AWS) to help make high-quality, industry-relevant technology education more accessible to students across India, irrespective of their financial background.

India’s young demographic represents a significant opportunity in the global skills economy. However, to fully harness this potential, access to relevant and up-to-date skill development is essential. In response, Avanse and AWS have come together to support students in acquiring job-ready digital capabilities through a combination of funding support and access to curated learning programmes.

The collaboration follows a two-pronged strategy:

AWS Skill Builder : Avanse will offer access to curated AWS learning programmes to both current and prospective students, in conjunction with financial assistance.

: Avanse will offer access to curated AWS learning programmes to both current and prospective students, in conjunction with financial assistance. AWS re/Start: As part of its CSR efforts, Avanse will make the AWS re/Start programme accessible at no cost to underserved students in India. This aims to equip learners with foundational cloud and employability skills, helping to bridge the digital divide.

Amit Gainda, Managing Director and CEO of Avanse Financial Services, said: “In an evolving employment landscape, the development of relevant skills is vital for individual growth and adaptability. This collaboration is aligned with our broader mission to enable more students to access not just education, but the tools needed to succeed in a fast-changing, tech-driven world.”

He added: “By combining our education financing network with AWS’s global skilling infrastructure, we aim to build a more inclusive ecosystem—one where students can gain access to emerging technologies and industry-relevant skills that support both personal and professional advancement.”

Through this partnership, Avanse seeks to reinforce its focus on enabling inclusive access to education and skills that align with current and future workforce requirements. The initiative also contributes to wider efforts aimed at supporting India’s digital and economic transformation.