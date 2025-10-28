AVEVA unveils key industrial digital twin components at Schneider Innovation summit Copenhagen

AVEVA, a company specializing in industrial software, driving digital transformation and sustainability, is setting a new standard for the industrial digital twin by converging all data onto CONNECT industrial intelligence platform. Through enhancements to AVEVA Asset Information Management, AVEVA System Platform and AVEVA PI Data Infrastructure, AVEVA can enable the visualisation of engineering and operations data in one interface, offering organisations the ability to scale digital twin solutions more flexibly and reduce IT overhead. The new enhancements, showcased at Schneider Electric’s Innovation Summit, will streamline the transfer of data to the CONNECT industrial intelligence platform in the cloud, improving data availability, reducing infrastructure costs, and enabling more precise, scalable analytics for digital twin applications.

Hosted from 22-23rd October the Innovation Summit will feature a variety of speakers including Caspar Herzberg, CEO, AVEVA discussing the role of software and industrial intelligence in accelerating the energy transition and CEO of Schneider Electric, Olivier Blum discussing his vision for the future of AI and energy transformation. The event offers the opportunity to connect with industry trailblazers and energy technology luminaries for inspiring discussions on the energy transition, AI, and staying agile in fast-changing markets.

At this year’s Schneider Innovation summit, AVEVA is showcasing its solutions and vision for its industrial digital twin. These new product enhancements enable industrial organisations to create scalable, high-fidelity use cases that deliver real-time insight, improve asset reliability, accelerate decision-making, and support enterprise-wide transformation. By eliminating data silos and enabling seamless collaboration across engineering, operations and IT, this will ensure AVEVA customers can drive better performance, carbon efficiency, and actionable industrial intelligence across the asset lifecycle.

“AVEVA’s technology is being used to aggregate, contextualize and validate asset information following industry data standard rules to provide a trusted digital twin. The technology will unify trusted asset information, such as equipment specifications, maintenance records, and engineering documentation, with real-time operational data from sensors, control systems, and industrial processes. This convergence happens within the CONNECT platform, built on Microsoft Azure, where contextualized data from AVEVA Asset Information Management and the AVEVA™ PI System™ portfolio is visualised together to unlock more value through AI-powered dashboards and analytics. We’re excited to bring this new software deliverable to the market,” comments Rob McGreevy, chief product officer, AVEVA.

For AVEVA Asset Information Management, the new enhancements will bring together trusted asset contexts, accessible through the CONNECT visualisation offering a single flexible and unified UI to visualise trusted engineering, asset and maintenance data. From P&IDs, drawings, and documents to real-time sensor readings, process events, and historical performance metrics, teams can view and analyse all relevant data in one place.

Meanwhile, AVEVA PI Data Infrastructure, is an ever-advancing modern and flexible foundation for rapidly connecting, contextualising and acting on industrial insights from operations data. Its sophisticated data management capabilities continue to drive value across enterprises and new enhancements ensure enhanced hybrid connectivity, visualisation and analytics for AVEVA’s industrial digital twin.

“Our collaboration with AVEVA continues to evolve,” said Dayan Rodriguez, Corporate VP for Manufacturing, Microsoft. “By expanding the capabilities of the AVEVA portfolio and of the CONNECT platform on Microsoft Azure, AVEVA is unlocking new possibilities for industrial digital twin—bringing together trusted asset information and real-time operational data to deliver AI-powered insights, seamless visualisation, and enterprise-wide scalability.”