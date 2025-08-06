AWS India names Milind Pande as the Head of Marketing for India and South Asia

Amazon Web Services has promoted internal candidate Milind Pande to lead marketing function across India and South Asia.

Pande’s appointment is particularly noteworthy given his experience in delivering marketing programs for large software unicorns and software startups. He is credited with building and scaling programs that have attracted the interest of technical personas such as CTOs and CPOs into advanced AWS products and solutions. He has also been instrumental in establishing a corridor for software companies born out of India, to scale into global markets like North America through structured Go-To-Market programs.

The timing of the appointment is strategic. As AI reshapes enterprise technology stacks, Pande’s experience in engaging both business and technical decision makers across a broad spectrum of customers, position him well for continued momentum, as hyperscalers like AWS, look for the next frontiers of growth beyond pure infrastructure.

Pande’s expertise and his strong field marketing and commercial partnership acumen, is expected to play a crucial role in supporting AWS’s mission to democratize cloud computing across the region and help businesses leverage technology for growth and innovation.