PNY brings full NVIDIA RTX PRO™ workstation GPU series to India fueling national AI & innovation strategy

PNY Technologies announced the launch of the full NVIDIA RTX PRO™ desktop GPU series in India. Based on NVIDIA’s new Blackwell architecture, the new series brings together revolutionary hardware design and enterprise-ready reliability. Available exclusively through PNY’s distribution partner Acro Engineering Company, these next-gen GPUs promise to accelerate India’s ambitions in AI, digital infrastructure, and future-ready industries.

The newly introduced lineup includes the

NVIDIA RTX PRO™ 6000 Blackwell Workstation Edition

NVIDIA RTX PRO™ 6000 Blackwell Max-Q Workstation Edition

NVIDIA RTX PRO™ 5000 Blackwell

NVIDIA RTX PRO™ 4500 Blackwell

NVIDIA RTX PRO™ 4000 Blackwell

With next-generation Tensor Cores, RT Cores, GDDR7 ECC memory, PCIe Gen 5, and DisplayPort 2.1, these GPUs are engineered to deliver superior performance for AI & GenAI model training/inference, 3D rendering, design visualisation & simulation, scientific computing & medical diagnostics, and real-time collaboration & digital content creation.

PNY is deeply invested in scaling India’s digital momentum. With rising investments in AI, HPC, animation, and cloud-native workflows, PNY’s expanded portfolio now empowers Indian enterprises and institutions to deploy NVIDIA RTX PRO™ GPUs in every vertical where data, speed, and precision matter.

“India is undergoing a technological transformation at an unprecedented scale and the demand for professional GPU solutions has never been higher. The NVIDIA RTX PRO™ series reflects our commitment to empowering India’s innovators — from AI research labs and digital creators to healthcare providers and engineering firms. With Acro as our trusted partner, we’re ensuring that world-class GPU solutions are now within reach of every serious tech-driven organisation in India,” said Devanshu Bajpai, National Sales Manager – PNY India.

The NVIDIA RTX PRO™ desktop GPU series is set to redefine performance standards across India’s rapidly evolving technology sectors. In AI and GenAI, these GPUs supercharge LLM training, transformer inference, and AI agent deployment, making them an essential tool for India’s next-gen startups and SaaS innovators. In healthcare and life sciences, they enable real-time imaging, AI-based diagnostics, and genomics analysis, supporting breakthrough research and advanced hospital applications with unmatched compute power and memory bandwidth.

For media, animation, and VFX professionals, the GPUs deliver native support for 8K rendering, real-time ray tracing, and virtual production, fueling India’s booming post-production and digital content industry. In the fields of architecture, engineering, and manufacturing, they drive high-fidelity simulations, prototyping, and smart city design. Meanwhile, academic institutions and research labs can leverage their power for advanced simulations in quantum chemistry, fluid dynamics, and AI-assisted learning, reinforcing India’s supercomputing and research infrastructure with enterprise-grade reliability.