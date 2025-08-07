AI-Powered Threat Detection | 24th July 2025
Live Webinar | 24th July 2025 | 60 mins
Speaker:
Rajtilak Majumdar, Deputy CISO, PwC
Moderator:
Salvi Kotian, Assistant Editor, Express Computer & CRN India, The Indian Express Group
In this video:
[+] Understand Emerging Cloud Threats: Stay ahead of evolving cyber risks with insights into the most pressing cloud security challenges and attack vectors.
[+] Learn How AI Detects and Neutralizes Threats Instantly: Explore how AI models identify anomalies, prevent zero-day attacks, and reduce false positives through intelligent pattern recognition and continuous learning.
[+] Gain Practical Insights from Security Experts: Hear from leading cybersecurity practitioners and AI specialists about real-world implementations and success stories of AI in cloud defense.
[+] Discover How to Build a Proactive Security Posture: Learn strategies to integrate AI into your existing security architecture, enabling real-time monitoring, faster incident response, and continuous compliance.