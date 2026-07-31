AWS outlines water and energy management measures for its India data centres

As part of its planned investment in cloud infrastructure in India, Amazon Web Services (AWS) has outlined the measures it is adopting to improve water and energy efficiency across its data centre operations in the country.

According to the company, its operational data centres in India currently use air-cooled chillers, eliminating the need for water-based cooling. Potable water usage is limited to employee requirements such as drinking water and sanitation, while treated wastewater is prioritised for landscaping and other non-potable applications where available.

AWS said it plans to expand the use of treated sewage water for cooling at some of its newer facilities in Mumbai and Hyderabad. The initiative is intended to reduce dependence on freshwater resources and aligns with India’s National Framework on Safe Reuse of Treated Water and Maharashtra’s wastewater reuse policy.

Globally, AWS stated that it operates 26 data centres using recycled water, with additional projects under development. The company also noted that it invests in supporting infrastructure, such as recycled water pipelines, where required.

On water stewardship, Amazon said it achieved water positivity across its direct operations in India in 2025, reporting that it replenished more water than it consumed through projects including watershed restoration, lake rejuvenation, groundwater recharge and irrigation improvements. The company has committed more than ₹62 crore towards water-related projects across India, which it estimates will replenish over 4 billion litres of water annually once completed.

Among these initiatives, Amazon highlighted a water replenishment project in Telangana undertaken with nonprofit organisation SEARCH, involving the restoration and construction of water storage ponds across villages near Hyderabad. In Maharashtra, the company is collaborating with ICRISAT on a watershed restoration project in the Vaitarna hydrobasin, aimed at improving water availability while supporting local agriculture.

On energy efficiency, AWS said its cloud infrastructure is designed to reduce energy consumption through server design, cooling technologies and infrastructure optimisation. The company stated that its infrastructure is up to 4.1 times more energy efficient than comparable on-premises data centres.

AWS also said it seeks to source electricity through dedicated extra-high-voltage substations, planned in coordination with local utilities, to minimise reliance on local distribution networks serving residential and commercial consumers.

To support its energy requirements, Amazon said it has developed a renewable energy portfolio in India comprising 53 solar and wind projects. These include utility-scale wind projects in Maharashtra and Karnataka, with a combined annual renewable energy generation capacity of more than 4 million MWh, according to the company.

The announcement comes as Amazon continues to expand its cloud infrastructure footprint in India to support growing demand for digital services and artificial intelligence workloads.