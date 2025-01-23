AWS plans $8.3 billion investment in cloud infrastructure in Maharashtra by 2030

Amazon Web Services (AWS) today announced its plan to invest $8.3 billion into cloud infrastructure in the AWS Asia-Pacific (Mumbai) Region in Maharashtra, to further expand cloud computing capacity in India. This investment is estimated to contribute $15.3 billion to India’s gross domestic product (GDP) and support more than 81,300 full-time jobs annually in the local data centre supply chain by 2030. The $8.3 billion investment is part of AWS’s previously announced $12.7 billion investment in cloud infrastructure in India by 2030 to meet growing customer demand for cloud services across the country.

The Government of Maharashtra and AWS today (January 22, 2025) exchanged a signed memorandum of understanding (MoU) at the World Economic Forum in Davos to formalise the investment plan.

“I am pleased to announce the signing of a landmark MoU with Amazon Web Services (AWS), one of the foremost hyperscalers in the world. AWS’s decision to set up its operations in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region is a pivotal moment for Maharashtra,” says Shri Devendra Fadnavis, Hon’ble Chief Minister of Maharashtra.

“As we fulfill our vision of becoming a global capital for data centers, this collaboration will not only bolster our state’s technological infrastructure, but also create new opportunities for innovation, economic growth, and job creation. We are committed to fostering a conducive environment for such transformative investments and driving Maharashtra’s digital future forward.” – Shri Devendra Fadnavis, Hon’ble Chief Minister of Maharashtra

“At AWS, we see tremendous potential for India’s digital economy to thrive for years to come with the growing demand for cloud and artificial intelligence. This is why we plan to invest $8.3 billion into cloud infrastructure in Maharashtra by 2030,” says David Zapolsky, Senior Vice President of Global Public Policy and General Counsel at Amazon.

He adds, “We are pleased to continue to collaborate with the Maharashtra Government to advance the State’s digital ambitions and democratise access to emerging technology for enterprises, public sector organisations, startups, and small and medium-sized businesses in India. We look forward to working together with the Maharashtra Government to realise our investment plans and advance India’s digital growth.”

Driving economic impact and job creation

AWS has already invested more than $3.7 billion in its cloud infrastructure in Maharashtra between 2016 and 2022. This additional investment of $8.3 billion associated with the AWS Asia-Pacific (Mumbai) Region is estimated to contribute $15.3 billion to India’s GDP by 2030. India’s level of growth that is attributable to AWS’s investment includes the value added by AWS to India’s information technology (IT) sector and in-country spending on goods and services related to the construction and operation of AWS data centres.

The additional investment will support an estimated annual average of more than 81,300 full-time equivalent jobs in local businesses that are a part of the data centre supply chain. This also includes roles in industries such as telecommunications, non-residential construction, electricity generation, facilities maintenance, and data centre operations.

The economic growth created by AWS’s investment will drive positive impact in India’s cloud computing community – by accelerating productivity gains in the Indian economy, powering digital transformation of businesses and organisations of all sizes, upskilling the cloud and digital workforce, developing renewable energy projects, and empowering the communities where Amazon operates.

Building on a strong foundation

AWS has steadily expanded its presence in Maharashtra and India over the years. The company launched its first cloud infrastructure region in India – the AWS Asia-Pacific (Mumbai) Region – in 2016. AWS introduced its second cloud infrastructure region in India – the AWS Asia-Pacific (Hyderabad) Region – in 2022. These two AWS Regions are designed to provide customers in India and around the world with multiple options to run workloads with greater resilience and availability, alongside low latency. Both AWS Regions enable customers to securely store their data within India.

Empowering customers across India

Hundreds of thousands of customers in India run their workloads on AWS to drive cost savings, accelerate innovation, transform businesses and increase speed to market. This includes enterprises like Axis Bank, HDFC Bank, Bajaj Allianz General Insurance, HDFC Securities, ICICI Lombard; startups like Fibe and Healthify; and public sector customers such as Coal India, Government e-Marketplace, Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Co. Ltd. (MSEDCL), PhysicsWallah, WAISL Limited; and small and medium businesses (SMBs) like Elixia Tech Solutions, Carnot Technologies, and Trade India.

Collaborating with partners

AWS continues to collaborate closely with many strategic partners as part of the AWS Partner Network (APN) to enable customers in India to innovate and build and scale digital solutions locally and globally. The APN in India includes organisations such as Redington, Crayon Software, Minfy Technologies, Ingram Micro, TCS, PwC, and Deloitte.

Investments enabling a social impact

To drive technology adoption and innovation, and address the digital skills gap in the country, AWS has trained more than 5.9 million individuals in India with cloud skills since 2017, working alongside government and industry. It has also introduced the AWS Skills-to-Jobs Tech Alliance in India to boost career readiness for learners and modernise tech programs of study through various applied learning activities. This initiative has participation from nearly 100 education institutions, employers, and collaborating organisations.

Amazon is also committed to being a good neighbour by creating a positive impact in the communities where it builds and operates data centres, through its community engagement initiatives. Amazon has pioneered various community initiatives in Maharashtra that are driving positive change:

STEAM education: Amazon works with more than 12,000 students across 53 schools in Thane and Navi Mumbai, providing Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts, and Mathematics (STEAM) education opportunities, resources, and training through 14 Amazon Think Big Spaces (STEAM Labs), more than 30 STEAM Corners, and one Mobile STEAM Lab.

Amazon works with more than 12,000 students across 53 schools in Thane and Navi Mumbai, providing Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts, and Mathematics (STEAM) education opportunities, resources, and training through 14 Amazon Think Big Spaces (STEAM Labs), more than 30 STEAM Corners, and one Mobile STEAM Lab. Women empowerment: Amazon has supported more than 500 women with skills and entrepreneurship training, and access to government entitlements and credit to help develop their own businesses.

Amazon has supported more than 500 women with skills and entrepreneurship training, and access to government entitlements and credit to help develop their own businesses. Skills development: Amazon’s skills training program, focused on IT and IT enabled Services (ITeS) and other industries, has helped more than 200 youth become job-ready and secure employment opportunities in Maharashtra. Amazon has also started a pilot program to train 60 students in data centre operations.

Amazon’s skills training program, focused on IT and IT enabled Services (ITeS) and other industries, has helped more than 200 youth become job-ready and secure employment opportunities in Maharashtra. Amazon has also started a pilot program to train 60 students in data centre operations. Nutrition and health: Amazon serves nutritious supplements to more than 2,000 students in Thane’s public schools. Additionally, it has educated more than 8,000 primary and upper primary school students in Navi Mumbai about safe hygiene, health, and lifestyle practices.

Commitment to sustainability

AWS is committed to building a sustainable cloud for its customers and is focused on improving the energy efficiency of its data centre operations. A new study commissioned by AWS and completed by Accenture shows that an effective way to minimise the environmental footprint of leveraging AI is by moving IT workloads from on-premises infrastructure to AWS cloud data centres in India and around the globe. Accenture estimates that AWS’s global infrastructure is up to 4.1 times more efficient than on-premises. And when customer workloads are optimised on AWS, it can reduce the carbon footprint by up to 99%.

All of the electricity consumed by Amazon’s operations, including its data centres, was matched with 100% renewable energy in 2023 – seven years ahead of the company’s goal. This achievement is part of Amazon’s investment in more than 50 renewable energy projects in India, aligning with its goal to achieve net-zero carbon emissions by 2040. Amazon has supported more than 600 renewable energy projects worldwide and has been the largest corporate purchaser of renewable energy for five consecutive years, according to BloombergNEF (BNEF).

By expanding its cloud infrastructure, empowering customers across various sectors, collaborating with partners, driving social impact, and prioritising sustainability, AWS is a key enabler of India’s digital progress. As the country continues its path of rapid digitisation, AWS’s investments and initiatives are set to accelerate innovation, create jobs, and contribute significantly to India’s economic growth.