Express Computer

Home  »  News  »  Samsung launches Galaxy S25 series, Your true AI companion

Samsung launches Galaxy S25 series, Your true AI companion

News
By Express Computer
0 21

Samsung announced the launch of its latest Galaxy S25 Ultra, Galaxy S25+ and Galaxy S25 smartphones that set a new standard as a true AI companion with Samsung’s most natural and context-aware mobile experiences ever created.

“The greatest innovations are a reflection of their users, which is why we evolved Galaxy AI to help everyone interact with their devices more naturally and effortlessly while trusting that their privacy is secured,” said TM Roh, President and Head of Mobile eXperience Business at Samsung Electronics. “Galaxy S25 series opens the door to an AI-integrated OS that fundamentally shifts how we use technology and how we live our lives.”

Galaxy S25 series is the first smartphone that comes with One UI 7, Samsung’s AI-first platform that is designed to provide the most intuitive controls, enabling AI-powered personalised mobile experiences. AI agents with multimodal capabilities enable Galaxy S25 to interpret text, speech, images and videos for interactions that feel natural.

Galaxy S25 also represents a breakthrough in natural language understanding, making everyday interactions easier.

Galaxy S25 series brings a range of upgrades to Galaxy AI’s popular tools for communication, productivity and creativity – Google’s Circle to Search, Call Transcript, Writing Assist, and Drawing Assist.

With Galaxy S25 series, you can also perform actionable searches with context-aware suggestions for next steps. Plus, Galaxy S25 makes it frictionless to switch between apps for quick follow-up actions, like sharing a GIF or saving event details.

Galaxy S25 series comes with Personal Data Engine for personalised AI features. All personalised data is kept private and secured by Knox Vault. Galaxy S25 also introduces post-quantum cryptography, safeguarding personal data against emerging threats that could increase as quantum computing evolves.

Galaxy S25 series is powered by the Snapdragon® 8 Elite for Galaxy – the most powerful processor ever on Galaxy S series.

The Galaxy S25 series delivers ultra-detailed shots at every range with high resolution sensors and ProVisual Engine, setting a new standard for mobile photography. With a new 50MP ultrawide camera sensor upgraded from the previous 12MP, Galaxy S25 Ultra provides exceptional clarity and vibrancy. Galaxy S25 comes with Audio Eraser to remove unwanted noise in videos.

Galaxy S25 Ultra is the slimmest, lightest and most durable Galaxy S series yet. It features durable titanium and the new Corning® Gorilla® Armor 2. Combined with seven generations of OS upgrades and seven years of security updates, the Galaxy S25 series ensures a reliable and optimised performance over a longer lifespan.

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

Express Computer

Express Computer is one of India's most respected IT media brands and has been in publication for 24 years running. We cover enterprise technology in all its flavours, including processors, storage, networking, wireless, business applications, cloud computing, analytics, green initiatives and anything that can help companies make the most of their ICT investments. Additionally, we also report on the fast emerging realm of eGovernance in India.

You might also like More from author
Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

LIVE Webinar

Digitize your HR practice with extensions to success factors

Join us for a virtual meeting on how organizations can use these extensions to not just provide a better experience to its’ employees, but also to significantly improve the efficiency of the HR processes
REGISTER NOW 
Powered by Convert Plus

Stay updated with News, Trending Stories & Conferences with Express Computer
Follow us on Linkedin
India's Leading e-Governance Summit is here!!! Attend and Know more.
Register Now!
close-image
Attend Webinar & Enhance Your Organisation's Digital Experience.
Register Now
close-image
Enable A Truly Seamless & Secure Workplace.
Register Now
close-image
Attend Inida's Largest BFSI Technology Conclave!
Register Now
close-image
Know how to protect your company in digital era.
Register Now
close-image
Protect Your Critical Assets From Well-Organized Hackers
Register Now
close-image
Find Solutions to Maintain Productivity
Register Now
close-image
Live Webinar : Improve customer experience with Voice Bots
Register Now
close-image
Live Event: Technology Day- Kerala, E- Governance Champions Awards
Register Now
close-image
Virtual Conference : Learn to Automate complex Business Processes
Register Now
close-image