AWS space accelerator program to support 67 startups across Australia, India, and Japan Out of 67 selected startups, 42 Indian space startups represent the largest cohort for the AWS space accelerator program in APJ

Amazon Web Services (AWS) is excited to announce the cohort of 67 startups from Australia, India, and Japan selected for the AWS Space Accelerator: APJ 2025 program. These startups will receive support from AWS and partner organisations to accelerate their growth and innovation in the space technology sector. The 10-week virtual program kicked off on September 19, 2025, and will run through November 28, 2025, culminating in a Demo Day where startups will showcase their solutions to space agencies, investors, AWS customers, and space industry leaders.

Developing future leaders of space innovation

Established in 2020, the AWS Aerospace and Satellite business unit was created specifically to help the global space industry leverage cloud technologies effectively. Our experience has consistently shown that startups that build their foundations on advanced cloud technology demonstrate significantly higher success rates in scaling their innovations and securing sustainable growth.

The focus on India, Japan, and Australia for this year’s accelerator reflects the extraordinary momentum in these markets. India’s space sector has seen unprecedented growth, supported by significant government such as the Indian National Space Promotion and Authorisation Centre (IN-SPACe), and recent allocations of 5 billion rupees (approx. $57.58 million) to space technology innovators to help early-stage space technologies go commercial as the country seeks to boost its market share in the global space industry.

With the AWS Space Accelerator program now in its fifth consecutive year, the 2025 Asia Pacific and Japan (APJ) cohort marks our largest and most ambitious accelerator to date, with 67 selected startups; nearly three times the size of our 2024 cohort of 24 companies. From an impressive pool of over 150 applicants, the selection process was highly competitive, reflecting the tremendous growth of the space industry across the Asia-Pacific region.

“The space industry is experiencing unprecedented growth and innovation across APJ, with startups developing groundbreaking technologies that have the potential to transform how space organisations operate in space,” said Clint Crosier, director of the Aerospace and Satellite business at AWS. “Through the AWS Space Accelerator, we’re proud to support these visionary companies as they leverage cloud technologies to solve complex challenges in space and back on earth, from designing new launch systems to climate resilience, space sustainability, and data accessibility.”

The 2025 cohort will receive comprehensive support through a tailored ten-week program, including up to USD $100,000 in AWS credits as part of AWS Activate, technical guidance from AWS experts and partners to build solutions on AWS, business coaching and mentorship from experienced industry leaders, connections to venture capital firms and potential customers, and access to space industry leaders.

Accelerating innovation in space technology

The AWS Space Accelerator: APJ will be delivered in collaboration with AWS Partners T-Hub, Minfy, Fusic, and Ansys, along with leading space organisations, including the IN-SPACe, Australian Space Agency, iLaunch, and SKY Perfect JSAT Corporation, bringing together deep technical and business expertise along with space industry leadership to support the participating startups.

“We believe the cloud is a powerful enabler for space innovation,” added Crosier. “By providing these startups with the technology, resources, and mentorship they need, and leveraging the strengths and expertise of our collaborating organisations, we’re building a community to advance and propel space technology innovation across the region. We can’t wait to see what this new cohort will accomplish.”

Introducing the inaugural cohort of the AWS Space Accelerator: APJ 2025

The startups selected for the AWS Space Accelerator: APJ 2025 program operate in a range of space segments such as geospatial applications (51 percent of the cohort), launch and space infrastructure (42 percent), and simulation (7 percent). Startups in the program are developing innovative approaches for use cases along the entire space value chain including; Launch and Propulsion Systems, Space Domain Awareness and Debris Management, Earth Observation and Geospatial Analytics, AI and Edge Computing in Space, Defense and Dual-Use Applications, and In-Orbit Services & New Space Infrastructure.

The selected Indian startups are: