AWS space accelerator program to support 67 startups across Australia, India, and Japan Out of 67 selected startups, 42 Indian space startups represent the largest cohort for the AWS space accelerator program in APJ
Amazon Web Services (AWS) is excited to announce the cohort of 67 startups from Australia, India, and Japan selected for the AWS Space Accelerator: APJ 2025 program. These startups will receive support from AWS and partner organisations to accelerate their growth and innovation in the space technology sector. The 10-week virtual program kicked off on September 19, 2025, and will run through November 28, 2025, culminating in a Demo Day where startups will showcase their solutions to space agencies, investors, AWS customers, and space industry leaders.
Developing future leaders of space innovation
Established in 2020, the AWS Aerospace and Satellite business unit was created specifically to help the global space industry leverage cloud technologies effectively. Our experience has consistently shown that startups that build their foundations on advanced cloud technology demonstrate significantly higher success rates in scaling their innovations and securing sustainable growth.
The focus on India, Japan, and Australia for this year’s accelerator reflects the extraordinary momentum in these markets. India’s space sector has seen unprecedented growth, supported by significant government such as the Indian National Space Promotion and Authorisation Centre (IN-SPACe), and recent allocations of 5 billion rupees (approx. $57.58 million) to space technology innovators to help early-stage space technologies go commercial as the country seeks to boost its market share in the global space industry.
With the AWS Space Accelerator program now in its fifth consecutive year, the 2025 Asia Pacific and Japan (APJ) cohort marks our largest and most ambitious accelerator to date, with 67 selected startups; nearly three times the size of our 2024 cohort of 24 companies. From an impressive pool of over 150 applicants, the selection process was highly competitive, reflecting the tremendous growth of the space industry across the Asia-Pacific region.
“The space industry is experiencing unprecedented growth and innovation across APJ, with startups developing groundbreaking technologies that have the potential to transform how space organisations operate in space,” said Clint Crosier, director of the Aerospace and Satellite business at AWS. “Through the AWS Space Accelerator, we’re proud to support these visionary companies as they leverage cloud technologies to solve complex challenges in space and back on earth, from designing new launch systems to climate resilience, space sustainability, and data accessibility.”
The 2025 cohort will receive comprehensive support through a tailored ten-week program, including up to USD $100,000 in AWS credits as part of AWS Activate, technical guidance from AWS experts and partners to build solutions on AWS, business coaching and mentorship from experienced industry leaders, connections to venture capital firms and potential customers, and access to space industry leaders.
Accelerating innovation in space technology
The AWS Space Accelerator: APJ will be delivered in collaboration with AWS Partners T-Hub, Minfy, Fusic, and Ansys, along with leading space organisations, including the IN-SPACe, Australian Space Agency, iLaunch, and SKY Perfect JSAT Corporation, bringing together deep technical and business expertise along with space industry leadership to support the participating startups.
“We believe the cloud is a powerful enabler for space innovation,” added Crosier. “By providing these startups with the technology, resources, and mentorship they need, and leveraging the strengths and expertise of our collaborating organisations, we’re building a community to advance and propel space technology innovation across the region. We can’t wait to see what this new cohort will accomplish.”
Introducing the inaugural cohort of the AWS Space Accelerator: APJ 2025
The startups selected for the AWS Space Accelerator: APJ 2025 program operate in a range of space segments such as geospatial applications (51 percent of the cohort), launch and space infrastructure (42 percent), and simulation (7 percent). Startups in the program are developing innovative approaches for use cases along the entire space value chain including; Launch and Propulsion Systems, Space Domain Awareness and Debris Management, Earth Observation and Geospatial Analytics, AI and Edge Computing in Space, Defense and Dual-Use Applications, and In-Orbit Services & New Space Infrastructure.
The selected Indian startups are:
- Aiila Innovations — Delivering AI-powered situational awareness platforms for defense and aerospace, integrating multiple sensors, real-time analytics, and onboard edge computing.
- Akashaveda Technologies — Developing AI-based mission operation software, automating satellite monitoring, anomaly detection, and orbit control in cloud-enabled environments.
- Astroc As Technology — Designing Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAV) and Unmanned Ground Vehicles (UGV) with AI-driven autonomy, ruggedised platforms, and agricultural and defense-focused drone solutions built in India.
- Axial Aero — Designing advanced simulators and centrifuge systems for astronaut and pilot training, specialising in high-G environments and upset recovery exercises.
- Bharat Geoinformatics SpaceTech — Transforming India’s bamboo sector with geospatial intelligence, AI analytics, and blockchain, offering carbon credit mapping, monitoring, and digital marketplace solutions.
- BioSky Space — Using satellite data and physics-based AI to deliver high-accuracy renewable energy forecasting and monitoring solutions for tropical regions.
- BES Space — Developing the SAFER platform to predict satellite anomalies from space weather, providing early warnings and real-time alerts to operators.
- Cosmo Deep Space — An AI-driven SaaS platform for researchers, engineers, and educators, unifying data analytics, mission planning, and collaboration for global space projects.
- Cosmoserv Space — Tackling space debris with a dual-spacecraft system using AI, robotics, and refueling depots to deliver scalable active debris removal.
- DeployNXT — Developing modular deployable structures like solar panels and antennas for nanosat and microsat missions, enhancing power and payload capabilities.
- Earthtech India — Providing AI-powered geospatial analytics with applications in forest fire detection, environmental monitoring, and resource management.
- Entropy R&D — Delivering high-resolution satellite imagery and insights, bridging the gap between space technology and real-world applications for governments and businesses.
- Finova Motors — Creating patented hubless motor technology for electric vehicles and satellites, offering lightweight, high-performance propulsion solutions across industries.
- Garudalytics — Developing GeoAI platforms and geospatial solutions that combine AI, IoT, and blockchain to solve complex location intelligence challenges.
- Gudlyf Mobility — Developing indigenous hydrogen storage cylinders capable of 700 bar, offering lightweight, compact, and cost-effective clean energy solutions
- Graviton Space — Offering AI-native spacecraft systems that integrate onboard computers, Attitude Determination and Control System (ADCS), and payload handling for autonomous, adaptive, and scalable satellite missions.
- Hathor Rockets — Manufacturing reusable liquid rocket engines with advanced pintle-injector designs, providing efficient, affordable propulsion for space and defense applications.
- Heliware — A geospatial intelligence platform transforming satellite and drone data into actionable insights with AI-powered 3D visualisation and no-code analytics.
- Kepler Aerospace — Building ISR satellites and defense systems with resilient architectures, combining RF, EO, and EW sensors to deliver sovereign situational awareness.
- Khageshvara Aviation Technology — Developing sovereign eVTOL aircraft with advanced propulsion, autonomy, and modular payloads for defense, logistics, healthcare, and smart city mobility.
- Kosmos Connect — Developing CubeSat “telescope-as-a-service” and AI-driven aerospace marketplace, providing orbital imagery, mission design, compliance automation, and training.
- Lunar Space Agency — Deploying a constellation of hyperspectral satellites to deliver high-resolution data for agriculture, mineral exploration, disaster response, and environmental monitoring.
- Macrocosmos Creations — Revolutionising agriculture with AI and IoT tools, offering precision farming, weather prediction, and crop monitoring to support farmers and rural communities.
- Matwhiz Ingenuity — Accelerating materials discovery with AI, eliminating trial-and-error cycles and delivering optimised high-performance alloys, composites, and functional materials.
- mistEO — Building an AI-driven domain awareness platform for the Indian Ocean Region, integrating space, sea, air, and land data for climate and security.
- OrbitArch — Creating an autonomous traffic management platform for satellites, combining real-time sensors, LiDAR (Light Detection and Ranging), and AI to predict and avoid collisions in orbit.
- Pinaca Technologies — Providing AI tools for orbital monitoring and anomaly detection, enhancing satellite situational awareness across Low Earth Orbit (LEO), Medium Earth Orbit (MEO), and Geostationary Earth Orbit (GEO).
- Planetary Vimaana Research Labs — Developing lightweight deployable reflector antennas with articulated truss systems, delivering large apertures and high-gain communications for small satellites.
- Pureform Dynamics — Specialising in Field-Programmable Gate Array (FPGA)-powered AI systems for real-time multi-sensor fusion, spectrum dominance, and autonomous defense and satellite operations.
- QOSMIC — Developing optical ground stations with adaptive optics and quantum-ready features, enabling ultra-fast, secure, space-to-ground communication networks.
- Quantumspace — Securing satellite communications with compact, quantum-safe Quantum Key Distribution (QKD) modules that integrate easily into existing spacecraft without costly redesigns.
- Raksyon — Building smart composite structures using automation and physics-informed machine learning to create safer, stronger, and self-monitoring materials.
- Resolute Lab India — Providing ground and space-based microgravity platforms with recovery systems, making biological experimentation more accessible and commercially scalable.
- SkyServe — Offering in-space edge computing with its EdgeAI Suite, processing Earth observation data onboard satellites for faster, lower-cost insights.
- Space Belief — Focusing on subsurface mapping on Mars, developing products that support mineral identification and the long-term vision of a Martian economy.
- SpaceTS — Developing AI-powered modular orbital vehicles capable of payload hosting, orbital transfers, debris removal, and servicing missions across LEO to GEO.
- SpaceTug — Building robotic satellites acting as orbital tow trucks, performing debris removal, in-orbit servicing, and reusing materials for future missions.
- Stellarix Space — Designing modular agriculture chambers for space missions, using AI, hydroponics, and biosensors to grow fresh food for astronauts.
- Terrafloww Labs — Building next-generation data engines to process multimodal geospatial workloads faster than current systems, enabling efficient AI model training and analytics.
- Uncharted AI — Developing autonomous robotic systems for exploration in GPS-denied environments, with applications in mining, defense, and future lunar resource prospecting.
- Vimana Space — An advanced technology company dedicated to building the future of tactical and enterprise drones.
- Vortx AI — Offering synthetic satellite data APIs to help train AI models, reduce bias, and improve real-time decision-making accuracy.