Unity Small Finance Bank Taps IBM to fast-track customer experience innovation with streamlined application management

Unity Small Finance Bank (Unity Bank), a new-age bank, has collaborated with IBM to centralise and secure its growing Application Programming Interface (API) ecosystem, using IBM Cloud Pak for Integration and IBM Consulting’s expertise in application management. This collaboration strengthens the bank’s API-first strategy and supports rapid innovation across hybrid cloud environments to enhance customer experience and operational agility.

Through this collaboration, Unity Bank has established a centralised API hub to seamlessly manage internal and external APIs across its hybrid cloud infrastructure, spanning applications hosted on AWS and on-premise environments. The API hub leverages an API Gateway that facilitates smooth integration between core banking systems, digital channels, and operational workflows — which will help drive a 50% reduction in time-to-market for new APIs and features, and a nearly 30% improvement in API issue resolution.

The hub provides secure, standardised, and real-time access to business-critical data. This empowers third-party developers, fintech partners, and corporate clients to build value-added services that tap into core banking functionalities—enabling hyper-personalised experiences and targeted product recommendations. By connecting existing applications and data regardless of location, the bank is unlocking the full potential of its digital assets, delivering more innovation, speed, and value directly to its customers.

“Our vision at Unity Bank has always been to simplify banking through technology. With IBM’s support, we now have a powerful, secure application backbone that allows us to innovate faster, scale effectively, and respond to customer needs in real time. This transformation enables our teams to focus on building differentiated customer journeys rather than managing complex integrations,” said Yusuf Roopawalla, Chief Information Officer, Unity Small Finance Bank.

“In a rapidly evolving market, the ability to seamlessly connect systems, applications, and data is no longer a choice; it’s a competitive advantage. By using the robust API management capabilities delivered through IBM Cloud Pak for Integration, Unity Small Finance Bank is empowering its IT teams to accelerate integration, unlock business value, and deliver enhanced customer experiences,” said Viswanath Ramaswamy, Vice President, Technology, IBM India & South Asia.

India’s banking industry is currently on a continuous transformation cycle owing to constantly shifting market forces, changing customer preferences, and an advancing technology landscape. Such an environment makes it necessary for banks to manage complexities, especially with respect to diverse applications and APIs. Unity Bank is addressing this uniquely and effectively through collaboration, by leveraging automation and centralised API governance to build a secure, scalable, and modern application backbone,” Rishi Aurora, Managing Partner, IBM Consulting, India & South Asia.

In collaboration with IBM Consulting and customer success teams, Unity Bank deployed IBM Cloud Pak for Integration on Red Hat OpenShift, leveraging the automation to enhance performance reliability, IT security, enable real-time analytics, ensure centralised visibility and reduce time to onboard new partners.