Acronis TRU security Day 2025 in Mumbai strengthens cyber resilience for MSPs

Acronis hosted the Acronis TRU Security Day, a partner-focused event that brought together managed service providers (MSPs), industry experts, and technology leaders to explore the future of cybersecurity and business growth. The event was held at the Novotel Mumbai International Airport and witnessed strong participation from across the region, underlining Acronis’ commitment to strengthening cyber resilience for MSPs in India.

The one-day event provided partners with practical insights to sharpen their competitive edge, strategies for effective compliance, and exclusive intelligence from the Acronis Threat Research Unit (TRU). Participants gained a deeper understanding of the company’s product roadmap, discovered new opportunities within the Microsoft ecosystem, learned how to leverage the Acronis platform for business growth, and had the chance to benchmark their performance against peers globally.

The keynote speakers were Katya Ivanova, Chief Sales Officer of Acronis; Rajesh Chhabra, General Manager of India & South Asia; and Pasha Ershow, Senior Vice President APJ and Middle East. Their sessions highlighted best practices for partner success, the evolving cyberthreat landscape, performance and MSP benchmarks in India, and strategies for leveraging Acronis cybersecurity innovations to drive MSP growth and business expansion.

Leading regional MSPs also engaged in interactive discussions, sharing practical approaches and real-world experiences that showcased how they are overcoming challenges and seizing opportunities in the rapidly evolving field of cyber defense. These conversations highlighted how partners are advancing innovation and setting new standards for managed services in the region.

Katya Ivanova, Chief Sales Officer, Acronis, “Our mission is to help MSPs turn these challenges into opportunities by providing an integrated platform with AI-driven efficiencies and over 300 integrations, allowing partners to grow faster than the market, differentiate their services, and make security simple for their customers. This event is a testament to our partners, as we could not have reached these milestones and expanded in India without your help.”

Rajesh Chhabra, General Manager of India & South Asia at Acronis, “The Acronis Threat Research Unit is not just about monitoring threats but actively blocking them, sharing intelligence globally, and strengthening our platform’s security. TRU Security Day is designed to share this intelligence with our partners, foster collaboration, and ensure we stay ahead of fast-evolving cyber risks. With over 10,000 customers and more than 500 service providers in India, this region is pivotal for Acronis, and today’s gathering reflects our shared commitment to building stronger cyber resilience together.”

Pasha Ershow, Senior Vice President, Acronis “As the IT landscape changes quickly, security is becoming the primary consideration in all decisions. Our goal is to assist MSPs in accomplishing more with less by providing them with a single integrated platform that integrates backup, disaster recovery, cybersecurity, and RMM, in light of the impending global lack of IT security specialists. We are empowering technicians to effectively handle hundreds of workloads, boost margins, and provide proactive protection by utilising automation and artificial intelligence. By doing this, we relieve our partners of the burden of IT security and enable them to remain ahead of emerging risks.” The conference featured a panel discussion with industry leaders and experts who shared insights on resolving compliance issues and provided practical tactics for turning regulatory requirements into business opportunities. It also included expert perspectives on emerging cyber threats and OT security.

Key cyber statistics on India and findings from the Acronis Threat Research Unit (TRU) were presented by Prakash Kamalakannan, Senior Security Researcher, equipping MSPs with the insights needed to strengthen customer protection and engagement. The importance of cyber protection in OT environments was also underscored, with Sahil Singh, Acronis Solutions Engineer, highlighting how features tailored to the unique needs of operational technology (OT) systems help minimise downtime and maintain business continuity.