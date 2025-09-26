Salesforce & ORRA Fine jewellery redefine jewellery retail with AI-driven personalisation

Salesforce and ORRA Fine Jewellery announced the collaboration to launch ‘ORRA Connected’. This initiative is a company-wide digital transformation program designed to deliver integrated, personalised customer experiences across all channels. ORRA Connected integrates Agentforce, Sales Cloud, Service Cloud, Marketing Cloud, and Tableau, which enables the brand to connect its digital and physical touchpoints, strengthen customer engagement, and drive operational and sales efficiency.

‘ORRA Connected’ leverages AI and automation to elevate the multi-sensory jewellery retail experience. ORRA unifies data from over 30 lakh unique customers across 90+ stores and digital platforms to provide actionable insights, optimise performance marketing, and tailor recommendations for each customer. This holistic approach provides a 360-degree customer view, streamlines lead nurturing, post-purchase engagement, and drives stronger loyalty and repeat purchases.

As part of its transformation, ORRA is transitioning from traditional marketing funnels to a full-funnel flywheel strategy, aligning sales, marketing, and service functions. This makes ORRA one of the first in its category to adopt this innovative approach. By embedding intelligence into every customer interaction, ORRA ensures that each engagement, whether in-store or online, is curated, meaningful, and reflective of its rich heritage.

The initiative also positions ORRA to scale AI-driven personalisation into its customer journey. In parallel, ORRA is working to scale predictive analytics and loyalty solutions to further strengthen customer retention and deliver richer, data-led experiences in the future.

Dipu Mehta, MD & Founder – ORRA Fine Jewellery, “At ORRA, innovation lies at the heart of how we reimagine the jewellery-buying journey. From the moment a customer walks into our store to their online interactions, ORRA Connected ensures every touchpoint reflects both the artistry of our craft and the precision of data-driven insights. With Salesforce, we are able to personalise recommendations, coach our sales teams through AI, and optimise performance marketing to deepen engagement and drive conversions. This collaboration is not just about operational efficiency, but about creating a truly connected premium experience that strengthens our legacy as diamond experts.”

Aditi Sharma, Regional Vice President – Retail and Consumer Goods Industry, at Salesforce India, “Today’s consumers demand seamless, personalised experiences at every touchpoint, and digital transformation is key to meeting these expectations. ‘ORRA Connected’ empowers the company to unify data, embed intelligence into every interaction, and deliver a premium experience that is both personalised and timeless. By combining Agentforce with ORRA’s legacy of fine jewellery craftsmanship, we are setting a new standard for customer engagement in India’s premium retail sector.”