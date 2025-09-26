Salesforce Research: Indians Are ready for AI-powered public services

Salesforce announced findings from its new Connected Citizen research, revealing that Indian constituents want more proactive, personalised, and seamless public services, and are ready to embrace AI agents to achieve this. The research highlights overwhelming public support for AI agents, with 100% of Indian constituents saying they’d use an AI agent to interact with the public sector.

Government agencies are increasingly seeking ways to enhance responsiveness, efficiency, and productivity to meet growing public expectations. In response, Salesforce recently launched Agentforce for Public Sector to augment government workers with digital labor – a digital workforce of intelligent AI agents – that can autonomously handle complex and time-consuming tasks while staying within defined guardrails. For India, a nation at the forefront of digital transformation, AI agents present a significant opportunity to further enhance citizen engagement and accelerate the country’s digital ambitions. From easing access to information to simplifying everyday processes, AI agents can help public institutions scale services efficiently while building more connected and responsive citizen experiences that benefit communities nationwide.

Comments on the news:

Arundhati Bhattacharya, President and CEO, Salesforce – South Asia, “India’s digital transformation is among the most ambitious in the world, and AI agents present a powerful opportunity to accelerate this journey. AI agents present a transformative opportunity to reimagine how the government serves its citizens – making services faster, more intuitive, and more inclusive. By automating high-volume, routine interactions, AI agents can free public servants to focus on what humans do best: applying empathy, creativity, and expertise to complex cases. The result is a digital workforce that augments human potential, enabling governments to deliver citizen experiences that are more responsive, trusted, and impactful at scale.”

By the numbers:

Indian citizens call for improved government service

86% of Indian constituents expect the government to proactively offer more relevant services.

The most important improvements the public sector can make to its service delivery include offering 24/7 support , responding faster to citizen needs , and improving data security .

Indian citizens feel government interactions can be time-consuming and confusing

Nearly two-thirds (62%) of Indian constituents say they’ve missed deadlines – such as filing applications, completing official paperwork, or renewing services – due to complicated or confusing interactions.

The top barriers to seeking public assistance and services:

Takes too long Lack of digital options Confusing or hard-to-navigate processes Lack of clarity on available services

Indians want proactive, personalised, and seamless public services

The survey reveals that Indians want their government to anticipate their needs, simplify processes, and deliver services proactively.

95% of Indian constituents are interested in being automatically enrolled in government programs they qualify for.

94% of Indian constituents are interested in having pre-filled forms for government services.

94% of Indian constituents are interested in automatic emergency response coordination.

94% of Indian constituents are interested in receiving personalised notifications.

Indian citizens are ready, optimistic, and eager to engage with AI agents

Salesforce’s research highlights overwhelming public support for AI agents, with 100% of Indian constituents saying they’d use an AI agent to interact with the public sector

Indian constituents said they would be more likely to use an AI agent if it could:

○ Provide them with 24/7 access to information and services (70%)

○ Give them more personalised support (55%).

○ Keep their personal information safe (53%).

○ Help them efficiently access government resources (53%).

○ Reduce the number of websites and steps needed to address needs (46%).

90% of Indian citizens believe it’s likely they will soon work with an AI agent to complete public sector forms.

Trust and the human connection remain essential

At the same time, Indians would want concerns around data security and the loss of human connection to be addressed to be comfortable with the technology, underscoring the importance of building trust, ensuring transparency, and deploying agents side-by-side with humans to deliver exceptional results.

○ Top 3 concerns using AI agents to interact with the public sector

Data security risk Loss of human connection Technology is moving too fast

Agentforce for Public Sector

With Agentforce for Public Sector, government agencies can use AI agents to assist employees and constituents, speeding up government responsiveness, enabling better support for the public, simplifying enforcement, and reducing risk for government workers. This frees government workers to focus on mission-critical tasks while enabling easier, faster, and more cost-effective public services.