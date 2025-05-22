Express Computer

Axiado and GIGABYTE Demonstrate AI Hardware Platform Security and Dynamic Thermal Management at COMPUTEX 2025

Axiado Corporation and Giga Computing, a subsidiary of GIGABYTE announced a static demonstration of Axiado’s hardware-anchored platform security and Dynamic Thermal Management (DTM) capabilities on GIGABYTE’s NVIDIA MGX™-based AI servers at COMPUTEX 2025. The demo will be featured at the GIGABYTE booth K0802 from May 20-23, 2025.

As part of the growing collaboration between the two companies, GIGABYTE will showcase its latest NVIDIA-based servers, integrated with Axiado’s Trusted Control/Compute Unit (TCU). The demo highlights silicon-level threat detection and preemptive security enforcement, alongside intelligent thermal optimisation that reduces energy consumption and operational costs—advancing the goal of carbon-net zero data centers.

“Our mission is to embed real-time protection and efficiency into the fabric of computing,” added Gopi Sirineni, CEO of Axiado. “Together with GIGABYTE, we’re showcasing how AI-driven, silicon-anchored protection and dynamic thermal optimisation are reshaping the future of data center design.”

The integration brings together Axiado’s TCU, which unifies a Baseboard Management Controller (BMC), Root of Trust (RoT), Trusted Platform Module (TPM), and AI-powered threat detection inside the GIGABYTE XL44-SX1, which uses an NVIDIA MGX™ modular server design. This pairing delivers scalable, resilient infrastructure designed for the demands of AI and hyperscale cloud workloads.

Demonstration Highlights at COMPUTEX
⦁ Zero-Trust Security Architecture – Axiado’s TCU combines RoT, BMC, TPM, secure networking, Netboot, and AI inference in a single SoC, providing real-time anomaly detection and attack mitigation
⦁ Dynamic Thermal Management – Integrated DTM solution intelligently adjusts power and cooling in real time to improve energy efficiency and reduce environmental impact
⦁ Validated NVIDIA Integration – Joint demo features TCU deployment on GIGABYTE’s latest Intel-based XL44-SX1 server using NVIDIA MGX™ architecture

“GIGABYTE is committed to enabling secure and sustainable AI infrastructure,” said Andy Chen, Senior Vice President at Giga Computing. “Our collaboration with Axiado ensures that our platforms deliver the advanced security and thermal performance our customers demand.”

