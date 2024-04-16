Express Computer

Axis Communications launches all-in-one audio-visual device for remote monitoring and communication

Axis Communications, announces a multipurpose dome camera combining sharp video, two-way audio, actionable analytics, and LED indicators to help improve safety, security, and operational efficiency. This all-in-one device makes it possible to optimize staff resources with proactive surveillance. For instance, it can be used for tele-sitting to observe patients in healthcare environments or to remotely detect and respond to loitering in retail environments.

AXIS Q9307-LV Dome Camera comes with coughing fit and stressed voice analytics adding an extra audible dimension to active incident management. It offers a great solution for remote monitoring and communication. With AXIS Live Privacy Shield, it’s possible to remotely monitor activities while safeguarding privacy in real time. In addition, it includes both an LED indicator and an Audio LED so it’s clear to see when the camera is recording or when audio is being used.

Including Lightfinder 2.0, Forensic WDR, and OptimizedIR, it delivers sharp 5 MP image quality under any light conditions. With four built-in microphones and a built-in speaker with echo cancellation, this all-in-one audio-visual device offers clear two-way audio communication with great noise suppression. This makes it easy to transmit and receive audio even from remote locations.

This device features several notable attributes, including 5 MP video capability paired with two-way audio functionality. It comes equipped with preinstalled audio and video analytics for enhanced surveillance. Users can remotely monitor activities while ensuring privacy protection. Its resilience allows it to withstand chemical wipe-downs, ensuring durability. Moreover, it offers a cost-efficient solution as an all-in-one device.

This multipurpose dome camera ensures a cost-efficient solution and with just one device to install, it offers one-drop installation. Additionally, video and audio analytics are included at no extra cost. It’s vandal-resistant and can withstand daily wipe-downs with chemical detergents without deteriorating the plastic. Furthermore, Axis Edge Vault, a hardware-based cybersecurity platform, safeguards the device and protects sensitive information from unauthorised access.

