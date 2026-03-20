Axis Finance Limited has announced the rollout of an AI-driven quality monitoring framework for its collection calls, aimed at enhancing customer protection, improving compliance and ensuring more transparent and responsible communication during repayment interactions.

The initiative marks a shift from manual call sampling to technology-enabled monitoring at scale, allowing the company to analyse and assess a significantly larger volume of customer interactions.

Enhancing oversight across customer interactions

Collection calls are a critical touchpoint in the lending lifecycle, particularly in ensuring fair and respectful engagement with customers. With the new framework, Axis Finance will monitor outbound collection calls to ensure conversations adhere to internal governance standards and responsible collection practices.

The AI-led system evaluates interactions for tone, compliance and consistency, helping ensure that communication remains appropriate and aligned with regulatory and organisational guidelines.

Industry observers note that financial institutions are increasingly adopting AI-driven monitoring tools to strengthen governance and reduce risks in customer-facing processes.

Driving consistency and compliance through AI

The platform provides insights into customer conversations, enabling teams to improve follow-up actions, reduce repeated outreach and enhance clarity during repayment discussions.

It also introduces a structured escalation mechanism, where calls flagged for potential deviations are reviewed and corrective actions are taken when required. This approach is designed to improve accountability and ensure consistent adherence to compliance standards.

By expanding monitoring coverage, Axis Finance aims to create a more uniform and reliable customer experience while addressing recurring customer concerns and reducing friction in the collections process.

Supporting governance-led lending practices

The rollout is part of Axis Finance’s broader strategy to strengthen operational governance and customer-centric practices through technology.

As a wholly owned subsidiary of Axis Bank, Axis Finance offers a range of retail and wholesale lending products and continues to invest in digital capabilities to enhance service delivery and regulatory compliance.

The adoption of AI-led monitoring reflects a wider industry trend, where financial institutions are leveraging technology to improve transparency, ensure fair practices and build customer trust across critical operational processes.