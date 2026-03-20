Honeywell has announced the commercial launch of Experion Operations Assistant, an AI-powered solution designed to support industrial operators with real-time decision-making and predictive insights in complex process environments.

Built on Honeywell’s Experion PKS distributed control system, the solution integrates historical and real-time operational data to help operators anticipate potential issues, respond to alarms proactively and improve overall plant performance.

Predictive insights to reduce downtime

The launch follows a pilot phase where companies including Chevron and TotalEnergies tested the solution in live operational environments.

During the pilot, the AI-powered assistant was able to predict alarm events 5–10 minutes in advance, enabling operators to take corrective action and reduce the risk of unplanned downtime.

Industry observers note that predictive capabilities are becoming increasingly critical in industrial operations, where even minor disruptions can lead to significant productivity and financial losses.

Bridging automation and human decision-making

Experion Operations Assistant is designed to complement existing control room systems rather than replace them. By integrating with installed infrastructure, the solution leverages site-specific data and operational knowledge to provide contextual recommendations to operators.

The platform uses AI and language models to analyse plant data in real time, offering guidance on potential risks related to safety, performance and production. This approach aims to bridge the gap between autonomous technologies and human operators, enabling more informed and timely decision-making.

Supporting workforce and operational efficiency.

The solution also addresses broader industry challenges, including the need to manage knowledge transfer as experienced workers retire and organisations adopt more automated systems.

By embedding intelligence into control room workflows, Honeywell aims to help operators manage increasingly complex environments while improving safety, efficiency and reliability.

The commercial rollout of Experion Operations Assistant reflects a growing trend in industrial automation, where AI is being integrated into operational systems to deliver predictive insights and support real-time decision-making at scale.