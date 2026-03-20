Snowflake has announced the research preview of Project SnowWork, an autonomous enterprise AI platform designed to help business users execute complex workflows and drive data-driven outcomes directly from their desktops.

The platform represents Snowflake’s push towards enabling the agentic enterprise, where AI systems move beyond generating insights to executing tasks and delivering measurable business results.

From insights to autonomous execution

Project SnowWork is designed to act as a proactive AI partner, enabling users to initiate tasks through conversational prompts and have the system autonomously plan and execute multi-step workflows.

These workflows can include activities such as generating reports, analysing business risks, building forecasts or identifying operational bottlenecks. The platform integrates planning, analysis and execution capabilities to deliver end-to-end outcomes rather than incremental insights.

Unlike traditional AI tools that rely on dashboards or manual intervention, SnowWork enables users to move directly from intent to action, reducing reliance on data teams and manual processes.

Built on governed enterprise data

A key aspect of Project SnowWork is its integration with Snowflake’s data platform, ensuring that all AI-driven actions are grounded in governed, enterprise-wide data.

The platform incorporates built-in security, role-based access controls and audit mechanisms, enabling organisations to maintain compliance and governance while scaling AI adoption.

It also supports interoperability across cloud environments and enterprise systems, allowing users to orchestrate workflows across multiple data sources and applications.

Role-specific AI and multi-step workflows

Project SnowWork introduces pre-configured, role-specific AI capabilities tailored for functions such as finance, sales, marketing and operations. These capabilities are designed to understand business workflows, terminology and key performance indicators, enabling faster adoption and time-to-value.

The platform can autonomously execute multi-step tasks, including querying data, performing analysis, generating insights and preparing structured outputs such as presentations or reports within a single interaction.

Industry analysts note that this shift, from AI as an analytical tool to AI as an execution layer—marks a significant evolution in enterprise AI, enabling organisations to operationalise intelligence across business processes.

Advancing the agentic enterprise vision

The launch of Project SnowWork builds on Snowflake’s broader AI portfolio, which includes tools for enterprise intelligence and data-native AI development.

By embedding AI directly into everyday workflows, Snowflake aims to bridge the gap between data insights and real-world business outcomes, enabling employees to operate with greater speed, accuracy and autonomy.

Currently available in research preview to a limited set of customers, Project Snowwork reflects a growing industry trend towards autonomous, outcome-driven AI systems that integrate data, intelligence and action within a unified enterprise platform.