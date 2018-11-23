Ultimate magazine theme for WordPress.

AXISCADES opens its first Digital-Centre of Excellence in Pune

Centre will focus on Industrial IOT, Augmented Reality, AI/ML, Product Lifecycle Management and Manufacturing Execution Systems initiatives

NewsIoT
By Express Computer
9

AXISCADES, a leader in product engineering and high technology solutions, today announced the launch of its first “Digital- Centre of Excellence” (D-COE) in Pune, Maharashtra. The Digital – COE will house some of the key technology stacks that the company has been investing on including Industrial IOT, Augmented Reality, Artificial Intelligence/Machine Learning, Product Lifecycle Management (PLM) and Manufacturing Execution Systems (MES).

Located at Montreal Business Centre in Baner, Pune, the centre will focus on building cutting-edge applications for shop floor digitisation and intend to bring business value to their customers through their strategic alliances with companies like Altizon, Siemens Mindsphere, and Dassault Systèmes. It will also focus on bringing new offerings to its expanding customer base in Pune and usher in localized efficiencies in its operations.

“Industry 4.0 is one of the most exciting areas of technology around today, but many in the industry are taking a piecemeal, guarded approach towards investing in digitization. With our strong engineering & manufacturing DNA, and expertise in delivering highly customized, scalable solutions and services to our customers, we hope to accelerate the rate of digital transformation manufacturers must go through” said Mritunjay Singh, CEO, AXISCADES.

Meanwhile, AXISCADES is also evolving into a next-generation digital engineering services company by integrating and digitalising offerings as well as building new capabilities and product solutions. Further, it aims to focus on extending service offerings to newer areas by forming alliances with innovative companies to multiply competencies. This is in line with the government’s thrust towards building a Digital India which has opened up new avenues for technology providers in the manufacturing space.


If you have an interesting article / experience / case study to share, please get in touch with us at editors@expresscomputeronline.com

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

Express Computer

Express Computer is one of India's most respected IT media brands and has been in publication for 24 years running. We cover enterprise technology in all its flavours, including processors, storage, networking, wireless, business applications, cloud computing, analytics, green initiatives and anything that can help companies make the most of their ICT investments. Additionally, we also report on the fast emerging realm of eGovernance in India.

Subscribe to our newsletter
Sign up here to get the latest news, updates delivered directly to your inbox.
You can unsubscribe at any time
You might also like More from author
Comments

Advertisement

Join Our Newsletter Today!

Stay updated with all latest updates from the world of Business Technology, get exclusive invites to our upcoming events & much more.
*Terms and conditions apply.
Subscribe Now!
SUBSCRIBE NOW
We respect your privacy.
close-link