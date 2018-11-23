AXISCADES opens its first Digital-Centre of Excellence in Pune

AXISCADES, a leader in product engineering and high technology solutions, today announced the launch of its first “Digital- Centre of Excellence” (D-COE) in Pune, Maharashtra. The Digital – COE will house some of the key technology stacks that the company has been investing on including Industrial IOT, Augmented Reality, Artificial Intelligence/Machine Learning, Product Lifecycle Management (PLM) and Manufacturing Execution Systems (MES).

Located at Montreal Business Centre in Baner, Pune, the centre will focus on building cutting-edge applications for shop floor digitisation and intend to bring business value to their customers through their strategic alliances with companies like Altizon, Siemens Mindsphere, and Dassault Systèmes. It will also focus on bringing new offerings to its expanding customer base in Pune and usher in localized efficiencies in its operations.

“Industry 4.0 is one of the most exciting areas of technology around today, but many in the industry are taking a piecemeal, guarded approach towards investing in digitization. With our strong engineering & manufacturing DNA, and expertise in delivering highly customized, scalable solutions and services to our customers, we hope to accelerate the rate of digital transformation manufacturers must go through” said Mritunjay Singh, CEO, AXISCADES.

Meanwhile, AXISCADES is also evolving into a next-generation digital engineering services company by integrating and digitalising offerings as well as building new capabilities and product solutions. Further, it aims to focus on extending service offerings to newer areas by forming alliances with innovative companies to multiply competencies. This is in line with the government’s thrust towards building a Digital India which has opened up new avenues for technology providers in the manufacturing space.

