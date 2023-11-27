Ayodhya Development Authority Partners with Gurugram-based Arahas Technologies to Transform Ayodhya into a World-Class Vedic Sustainable City

Moving towards sustainable urban development, the Ayodhya Development Authority has signed an MOU with Gurugram-based Arahas Technologies, a leading AI and geospatial expert company. The strategic collaboration aims to leverage advanced technologies to create a comprehensive Sustainability Index for Ayodhya, propelling the city towards becoming a global exemplar of Vedic principles and modern sustainability.

The Ayodhya Development Authority has selected Arahas Technologies to pioneer the transformation of Ayodhya into the world’s first Vedic Sustainable City. The partnership, formalised through a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), marks a significant milestone in Ayodhya’s journey towards sustainable urban development.

The project will call for an investment of around 1 Mn USD in first phase which shall be covered by ARAHAS Technologies. The first release of Vedic Sustainability City Index is scheduled in January 2024 with quarterly updates.

Arahas Technologies, renowned for its expertise in geospatial IT and artificial intelligence, will deploy its advanced AI algorithms and geospatial analytics to create the Vedic Sustainable City Index Platform. This platform is poised to revolutionise decision-making for sustainable practices, providing real-time insights into Ayodhya’s environmental, societal, and economic dynamics.

Ayodhya, with its population of 24.70 lakhs and a significant influx of tourists annually, faces challenges that necessitate a strategic and coordinated approach. The Vedic Sustainable City Index will serve as a structured solution, offering a comprehensive framework to assess sustainability across various dimensions, including environmental, social, economic, and governance factors.

The Ayodhya Development Authority envisions the city’s development rooted in Vedic principles, blending tradition with modernity. The Vedic Sustainable City Index aims to preserve and revitalise the city’s cultural heritage, promote spiritual and holistic well-being, foster environmental stewardship, and drive economic prosperity through ethical practices.

Shri Vishal Singh, Municipal Commissioner of Ayodhya and Vice Chairman of Ayodhya Development Authority remarked, “The Vedic Sustainable City Index unveils a visionary future for Ayodhya, presenting a harmonious blend of tradition and modernity. Ayodhya Development Authority envisions the development of city rooted in Vedic principles, nurturing the well-being of its inhabitants, fostering environmental stewardship, and embodying United Nation Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). This strategic partnership with Arahas Technologies marks a crucial step towards achieving our vision. The platform’s capabilities, coupled with the coordinated approach facilitated by Ayodhya Development Authority, will empower us to address urban challenges effectively. Through the Vedic Sustainable City Index, Ayodhya aspires to become a first temple town which would proactively report its sustainability indices and server as a model to set the stage for a thriving and resilient urban future.”

Mr. Saurabh Rai, Chief Executive Officer of Arahas Technologies Pvt ltd, added, “By setting up the Vedic Sustainable City Index, Ayodhya is not only ready to compete with global cities but will lead the way for Indian Urban Local Bodies (ULBs). The integration of advanced AI algorithms and geospatial analytics in our platform ensures a nuanced understanding of Ayodhya’s dynamics, be it environmental, societal, or economic. This initiative reflects our commitment to catalyse sustainable development and provide decision-makers with real-time and predictive insights. We believe that Ayodhya’s embrace of the Vedic Sustainable City Index will set a benchmark for other cities, encouraging a comprehensive and adaptive approach to urban sustainability.”