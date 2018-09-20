Ayushman Bharat to give fillip to Digital India: J P Nadda

Union minister J P Nadda has said Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ambitious ‘Ayushman Bharat’ insurance scheme will give a fillip to the Digital India movement. The ‘Ayushman Bharat’ scheme aims to holistically address health (covering prevention, promotion and ambulatory care), at primary, secondary and tertiary level.

PM Modi will launch the scheme in the presence of Jharkhand Chief Minister Raghubar Das on September 23.

“The scheme is digital, cashless and paperless and will give fillip to Digital India. A pilot project will begin two days before launching of the scheme so that ‘Arogya Mitras’ can start work from their kiosks,” the minister said. Training of the ‘Arogya Mitras’ is on, he said, adding that altogether 10.74 crore families will be covered under the “Ayushman Bharat” scheme.

The beneficiaries will be given an insurance cover of Rs 5 lakh per family per annum and there is no cap for family members, he said.

