Bajaj Finserv signs up Kwik.ID as their Exclusive Video KYC Partner

Kwik.ID, India’s fastest Video KYC solution announces another win by signing a partnership with Bajaj Finserv and Shinhan Bank as part of their significant growth trajectory in Q2. Kwik.ID’s solutions and KYC completion rate of 85% will enable these financial services providers with convenient customer acquisitions, quicker customer onboarding and other financial operations. Kwik.ID’s AI-powered face-match and OCR tech-backed document verification enhances the V-KYC process as it identity fraud in real-time. Moreover, Kwik.ID has made 100% RBI-compliant solution by using 7x lesser resources when compared to market standards, thus resulting in significantly high efficiencies in customer onboarding costs.

Monish Salot, Co-founder and Chief Product Officer of Think Analytics said, “It was a long and competitive evaluation processes, at the end of which Bajaj Finserv has chosen Kwik.ID as their exclusive V-KYC partner. This is a great vindication of our focus on product excellence, and flexible user-journey design. Bajaj and Shinhan as client partners further highlights the domain expertise we bring to the table, in addition to 250-300% monthly growth in volumes we have witnessed during COVID. We understand regulated entities and we build for enterprise scale and with startup agility”.

Mr. Cho Sung Bok – Director of IT India, Shinhan Bank, “We are glad to join hands with Kwik.ID as the product offers all relevant features and modules necessary to carry out successful Video and Digital KYC sessions, such as security, infrastructure and bandwidth support. We are confident that this association will drive significant operational efficiency and customer convenience improvements; we look forward to our fruitful association.”

