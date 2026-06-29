Bandhan Life Insurance launches ‘Bandhan Bandhu’ to enrich customer purchase journey

Buying life insurance can often feel complex, with customers seeking clarity on premiums, coverage, eligibility, benefits, and policy terms before making a decision. Bandhan Bandhu acts as a digital guide, helping visitors understand products and make informed choices about protecting their future. Available 24×7 on both desktop and mobile versions of the Bandhan Life website, the chatbot provides instant responses in multiple languages.

Commenting on the launch, Maneesh Mishra, Chief Product and Marketing Officer, Bandhan Life, said, “We believe buying life insurance should feel simple, reassuring, and easy to understand. Customers often have questions before making an important financial decision, and Bandhan Bandhu has been designed to provide clarity at that moment. It builds on our ongoing efforts to simplify a customer’s journey.”

Sumanta Ghosh, Chief Technology Officer, Bandhan Life, added, “Bandhan Bandhu reflects our belief that technology should create tangible value for customers. By combining AI with product expertise, we are enabling customers to access information instantly, whenever they need it, making the insurance buying experience more transparent.”

Abhishek Rane, AVP & Lead – Digital Channel, Bandhan Life, said, “Customers today expect quick, intuitive, and always-available support. Bandhan Bandhu has been designed to meet those expectations by helping users find answers, explore products, and navigate their options seamlessly.”

The launch of Bandhan Bandhu is part of Bandhan Life’s broader effort to make life insurance simpler and more accessible. Over the years, the company has introduced several customer-centric initiatives aimed at reducing complexity across the insurance journey, including simplified product propositions, digital onboarding processes, easy income verification mechanisms, and reduced paperwork requirements. Bandhan Bandhu reinforces Bandhan Life’s commitment to leveraging technology to deliver a seamless and customer-friendly insurance experience.