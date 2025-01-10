Express Computer

Bank of Baroda inaugurates its first Phygital Branch in Bengaluru

News
By Express Computer
Bank of Baroda inaugurated a ‘Phygital’ branch at South End Road, Bengaluru. The phygital branch will redefine customer experience by seamlessly integrating self-service and assisted service models to meet the diverse requirements of customers. Bank of Baroda’s phygital branch features Self Service kiosks, a Video Contact Centre for non-financial services and Universal Service Desks for in-person customer service.

Shri Sanjay V. Mudaliar, Executive Director, Bank of Baroda inaugurated the Phygital branch. Shri Manas Mishra, Deputy General Manager and Shri Prashant Avhad, Regional Head, Bank of Baroda along with valued customers were present during the inauguration.

Speaking on the occasion, Shri Sanjay V. Mudaliar, Executive Director, Bank of Baroda “We are pleased to launch the first phygital branch in Bengaluru (overall the fourth across the country) that promises to enhance overall banking experience for our customers. The phygital branch is a unique new-age banking concept that will meet the diverse requirements of our customers in Bengaluru – for their day-to-day banking transactions that can be completed independently as well as an assisted mode for customers who prefer human interaction.”

The key features of Bank of Baroda’s Phygital branches are:

  • Self-Service Kiosks: Self-service kiosks with interactive touch screens/tablets and other digital interfaces through which customers can avail a host of services such as PAN updation, receiving Account Statement through email, obtaining TDS certificate, nominee updation etc.
  • Video Contact Centre: Customers can directly connect with the Bank’s contact centre through a video call for assistance on all non-personalised and non-financial services such as Home Loan enquiry, Savings Account, Term Deposit, Car Loan etc.
  • Universal Service Desks: Phygital branch also has an exclusive Service Area with Universal Service Desks that act as a one-stop solution for all banking needs for customers that require in-person service.

