Bank of Baroda launches industry-first eRUPI P2P gifting on bob इ Pay app

Bank of Baroda launches industry-first eRUPI P2P gifting on bob इ Pay app

Bank of Baroda announced the launch of a pioneering eRUPI Person-to-Person (P2P) Digital Gifting feature on its bob इ Pay UPI app. Powered by National Payments Corporation of India’s (NPCI) e-RUPI platform, this industry-first offering enables customers to gift personalised, purpose-specific, prepaid digital vouchers to family, friends, or other beneficiaries, making UPI payments more meaningful & versatile and driving greater customer engagement. This feature is interoperable across UPI platforms.

The eRUPI P2P digital voucher is a simple, secure, and cashless payment solution that can be used for various categories of goods or services. Launched initially for the ‘Food’ category, with more use cases being added, these vouchers can be easily redeemed at UPI-enabled merchants and serve as an ideal gifting option during special occasions.

Customers can issue vouchers ranging from ₹1 to ₹10,000. The vouchers are non-transferable, and if not redeemed within the validity period, the amount is automatically refunded to the sender. There is no limit on the number of vouchers that can be issued, subject to the daily UPI transaction limit.

Speaking on the launch, Shri Sanjay Mudaliar, Executive Director, Bank of Baroda, said, “With the launch of the industry-first eRUPI P2P Digital Gifting feature, Bank of Baroda is deepening its commitment to delivering innovative, customer-centric solutions on the UPI platform. These digital vouchers are a secure, private, and inclusive way of gifting. As we expand the use cases of UPI and eRUPI, we aim to drive greater adoption and extend the benefits of digital payments to a wider audience. This launch reflects Bank of Baroda’s efforts in building a more vibrant digital payments ecosystem that keeps pace with the evolving needs of customers.”

The bob इ Pay UPI payment app offers a secure, seamless, and user-friendly experience, enabling instant payments, mobile recharges, and bill settlements by linking bank accounts and RuPay credit cards of any bank. bob इ Pay has also gone global with the launch of a suite of international UPI services. This includes enabling seamless cross-border digital payments in 8 countries – USA, France, Singapore, Mauritius, UAE, Sri Lanka, Bhutan & Nepal; foreign inward remittances from Singapore residents, and UPI services for NRIs.

 

