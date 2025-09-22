Futurex and verifone partner to simplify secure key injection for merchants worldwide

Futurex announced an expanded partnership with Verifone, a leading global payments technology provider trusted by the world’s top merchants, that enables local PCI PIN 32-9–compliant key injection for Verifone devices remotely through Futurex’s CryptoHub platform.

This collaboration enables the management of cryptographic keys for Verifone devices at scale, supporting compliant and encrypted key injection using Verifone’s VRK key blocks, while ensuring the highest levels of compliance and security.

Through the integration, Futurex becomes the first cloud-native platform certified to perform VRK-based key injection on Verifone terminals.

By combining Verifone’s secure VRK technology with Futurex’s scalable key management, customers benefit from:

Centralised management – Manage all key generation, storage, and injection from a single centralised platform.

Simplified operations – Deploy cryptographic keys across distributed Verifone devices instantly.

Built-In compliance – Maintain full PCI PIN 32-9 compliance with automated policy enforcement and audit logs.

Lower costs, faster deployments – Reduce the complexity and expense of manual injection, accelerating time to market.

“Adding support for Verifone VRK key injection is a natural evolution for our CryptoHub platform,” said Jason Way, Vice President, Payment Cryptography Service at Futurex. “Our customers now have a fully compliant, scalable solution to securely inject and manage keys across Verifone devices while meeting PCI PIN Requirement 32-9. This reduces field service costs and operational complexity, while accelerating compliance with evolving PCI standards.”



Joachim Vance, Chief Security Architect at Verifone, added, “Futurex’s CryptoHub integration represents a significant step forward in simplifying secure key management for Verifone terminals. By aligning with PCI PIN 32-9, this partnership empowers our customers to confidently deploy cryptographic keys securely while upholding rigorous compliance and security requirements.”