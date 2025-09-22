Express Computer

Home  »  News  »  Savex Technologies partners with Hammerspace to accelerate enterprise data growth in India

Savex Technologies partners with Hammerspace to accelerate enterprise data growth in India

News
By Express Computer
Raunak Jagasia, Director at Savex Technologies & Jeff Giannetti, Chief Revenue Officer at Hammerspace
0 14

Mumbai, India – Savex Technologies, an ICT distributors, has announced a strategic partnership with Hammerspace to deliver advanced data orchestration solutions to enterprises across the country. This collaboration aims to empower organizations in India to seamlessly manage, access, and leverage their data across hybrid and multi-cloud environments, enabling faster business transformation and innovation.

With the surge in demand for simplified data management solutions, the Hammerspace Data Platform stands out for its open, data-centric architecture that is optimized for high-performance AI and HPC workloads. Unlike conventional proprietary systems, the platform allows enterprises to unify global access to data spread across existing storage, silos, sites, and clouds — without requiring additional investment in new infrastructure.

Savex Technologies, backed by its extensive 8,500+ partner ecosystem and strong sales and pre-sales expertise, will bring Hammerspace solutions to Indian partners and enterprises at scale. The collaboration will provide partners with technical know-how, solution design support, and go-to-market resources, accelerating adoption and customer success.

Commenting on the alliance, Raunak Jagasia, Director at Savex Technologies, said:
“At Savex, we are committed to bringing the world’s most innovative technologies to our partners and customers. Our alliance with Hammerspace will help Indian enterprises unlock the true potential of their data, while our strong channel ecosystem and pre-sales expertise ensure faster go-to-market and customer success.”

Jeff Giannetti, Chief Revenue Officer at Hammerspace, added:
“Savex brings deep expertise, strong partner relationships, and a proven ability to deliver innovative solutions at scale in India. Together, we are making it easier for enterprises and service providers in the region to harness the power of their data, no matter where it resides.”

This partnership is expected to significantly accelerate enterprise adoption of modern data orchestration in India, enabling organizations to achieve agility, scalability, and competitive advantage in a digital-first economy.

Express Computer

Express Computer is one of India's most respected IT media brands and has been in publication for 24 years running. We cover enterprise technology in all its flavours, including processors, storage, networking, wireless, business applications, cloud computing, analytics, green initiatives and anything that can help companies make the most of their ICT investments. Additionally, we also report on the fast emerging realm of eGovernance in India.

You might also like More from author
Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

LIVE Webinar

Digitize your HR practice with extensions to success factors

Join us for a virtual meeting on how organizations can use these extensions to not just provide a better experience to its’ employees, but also to significantly improve the efficiency of the HR processes
REGISTER NOW 
Powered by Convert Plus

Stay updated with News, Trending Stories & Conferences with Express Computer
Follow us on Linkedin
India's Leading e-Governance Summit is here!!! Attend and Know more.
Register Now!
close-image
Attend Webinar & Enhance Your Organisation's Digital Experience.
Register Now
close-image
Enable A Truly Seamless & Secure Workplace.
Register Now
close-image
Attend Inida's Largest BFSI Technology Conclave!
Register Now
close-image
Know how to protect your company in digital era.
Register Now
close-image
Protect Your Critical Assets From Well-Organized Hackers
Register Now
close-image
Find Solutions to Maintain Productivity
Register Now
close-image
Live Webinar : Improve customer experience with Voice Bots
Register Now
close-image
Live Event: Technology Day- Kerala, E- Governance Champions Awards
Register Now
close-image
Virtual Conference : Learn to Automate complex Business Processes
Register Now
close-image