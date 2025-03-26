Bank of Baroda launches the Baroda mDigiNext mobile App transforming Cash management services for corporate clients

Bank of Baroda (Bank) announced the launch of the Baroda mDigiNext mobile app, a dedicated cash management services app for the Bank’s corporate customers using Baroda Cash Management Services (BCMS). This makes Bank of Baroda amongst the few banks in India to introduce an app exclusively to service corporates’ cash management needs. Offering a range of critical payment functionalities, the Baroda mDigiNext mobile app aims to transform how businesses manage their working capital and cash flows, bringing in greater efficiencies and facilitating faster execution and ease of operations.

The state-of-the-art Baroda mDigiNext mobile app is designed to streamline cash management operations and workflows for corporates. It provides customers with on-the-go 24/7 access to essential and advanced financial tools, empowering corporates to make swift and informed financial decisions anytime, anywhere.

Commenting on the launch, Shri Debadatta Chand, Managing Director & CEO, Bank of Baroda, said, “With the launch of the Baroda mDigiNext mobile app for corporate customers, we are setting a new experience for corporate clients in cash management and banking services. The app combines a user-friendly interface, advanced tools and capabilities, coupled with seamless execution, delivering rich insights to our customers that will help them stay agile in a competitive business landscape”.

Shri Lalit Tyagi, Executive Director, Bank of Baroda said, “The launch of the Baroda mDigiNext mobile app marks a significant milestone in the evolution of cash management services, reaffirming our commitment to delivering innovative, future-ready digital solutions. As a trusted banking partner for corporate customers in India, this app will further enhance convenience, efficiency, and control over cash flow management for our corporate clients.”

The Baroda mDigiNext mobile app offers a host of functionalities & features, including:

Creation and authorisation of one-to-one transactions

Authorising and rejecting bulk uploads

End-to-end transaction and workflow tracking

Raising real-time enquiries on transaction status

Accessing account summaries and mini-statements

Viewing a consolidated dashboard of all group entities

Enhanced security with OTP verification and 3-Factor Authentication

The Baroda mDigiNext mobile app is currently available on Android and will soon be available on iOS.