FireCompass ropes cyber security veteran bruce schneier to advance AI-powered penetration testing and continuous automated red teaming (CART)

FireCompass Continuous Automated Red Teaming (CART), and next-gen attack Surface Management (ASM), is thrilled to announce that Bruce Schneier, an internationally renowned security technologist, has joined the company as an Advisor. His vast security expertise will be pivotal in helping FireCompass drive innovation and scale its USPTO-patented CART technology to help empower organisations in India and beyond to stay ahead of attackers.

Often referred to as a “security guru” by The Economist, Schneier is one of the most prominent figures in the cybersecurity world. He is the author of 14 books, including the New York Times bestseller A Hacker’s Mind, as well as hundreds of essays and academic papers that have significantly impacted the industry. His widely-read blog, Schneier on Security, and newsletter, Crypto-Gram, influence over 250,000 professionals worldwide. Schneier also serves as a Fellow at Harvard’s Berkman Klein Center for Internet & Society and a Lecturer in Public Policy at the Harvard Kennedy School.

“Bruce Schneier is a true visionary in the cybersecurity world,” said Bikash Barai, CEO and Co-Founder of FireCompass. We’re excited to have Bruce on board as we redefine how organisations, especially in India, think about offensive security. With his insights, we aim to revolutionise proactive cybersecurity, empowering businesses to stay one step ahead using our AI-powered Pen Testing & Red Teaming platform.”

“FireCompass is tackling one of cybersecurity’s most significant challenges, helping defenders match the speed and persistence of attackers in an ever-evolving landscape,” said Bruce Schneier. “Their AI-powered approach to automating multi-stage attacks and penetration testing is a game-changer. In particular, Agent AI provides a promising solution to an otherwise challenging problem. I am excited to work with FireCompass and support Indian organisations as they work to stay ahead of emerging threats.”

The average Time to Exploit (TTE) of a new CVE has dropped to just 3 days. With the National Vulnerability Database tracking over 253,000 vulnerabilities and new threats emerging daily, security teams are overwhelmed — both by the volume and by the challenge of identifying which vulnerabilities are most likely to be exploited. FireCompass helps cut through the noise with its risk-based vulnerability prioritisation system. Using attack trees, pen tests, and red team playbooks, FireCompass identifies which vulnerabilities are most exploitable, reducing alert fatigue and helping organisations focus on the most pressing threats.