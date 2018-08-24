Bank of India launches mobile banking app, ‘BOI Mobile’

Bank of India has introduced a unique Mobile Banking facility that offers convenient and secured transaction facilities for its customers.

Launching the bank’s New Mobile Banking Application “BOI Mobile”, G. Padmanabhan Chairman, Bank of India, said, “The Mobile Banking App offers one-stop solution for daily banking needs of our customers…the facility would create not only view or fund transfer profile but would also provide with online services like mPassbook, immediate fund transfer facility, cheque related requests, ATM and Branch locator etc.”

Bank of India aims to enhance the services from time to time to provide superior and proactive banking services to its diverse customer base. This facility will make Banking convenient and secured and allowed immediate fund transfer and many more facilities for its customers.