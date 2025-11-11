Barracuda launches AI-powered assistant to simplify and speed up security operations

Barracuda Networks, Inc. announced the launch of Barracuda Assistant, powered by Barracuda AI. Integrated into the BarracudaONE cybersecurity platform, Barracuda Assistant accelerates security operations to help organisations strengthen cyber resilience and drive productivity and ROI.

“Cyberattacks are growing more sophisticated and relentless, and security teams are under immense pressure to respond faster with fewer resources,” said Brian Downey, vice president of product management at Barracuda. “Barracuda Assistant empowers users of all skill levels to investigate threats quickly and confidently, even in the face of complex attacks. We’re helping organisations close critical skills gaps, reduce human error, and simplify security workflows that have traditionally been time-consuming and fragmented. This innovation gives businesses the tools they need to strengthen resilience, accelerate response, and stay ahead of an ever-evolving threat landscape.”

Smarter, Faster Security Powered by Global Threat Intelligence

Barracuda Assistant simplifies the complexity of modern security operations for customers and managed service providers (MSPs). It allows users to quickly navigate threats, troubleshoot issues, and access actionable insights – such as deployment metrics and configuration recommendations – all from a single, intuitive interface.

The assistant accelerates threat response by reducing investigation time, cutting costly errors, and streamlining workflows. It eliminates disruptive context switching, allowing security teams to transition effortlessly between vulnerability assessments, incident reviews, and more. With these efficiencies, teams can focus on high-impact, strategic priorities.

“The use of generative AI and digital assistants in security operations is delivering measurable improvements across many SecOps functions, including threat investigation and response, threat hunting, operationalising threat intelligence, and more”, said Dave Gruber, principal analyst for Omdia. “These improvements are translating into increases in both efficacy and efficiency, while freeing up analyst time to focus on more strategic security activities.”

Integrated with Barracuda’s industry-leading global threat intelligence network, Barracuda Assistant leverages a continuous stream of real-time insights to ensure every recommendation, alert, and response reflects the latest threat patterns, attack vectors, and proven best practices. By delivering timely, data-driven guidance, Barracuda Assistant enables organisations to stay ahead of emerging threats, adapt to evolving tactics, and maintain a proactive security posture in today’s increasingly complex cyberthreat landscape.