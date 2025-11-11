Rajnath Singh Calls for Building Systems, Ecosystems to Drive Indigenous Technological Creation, Adoption

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has underlined the need for India to evolve from being a consumer to a creator of technology, stressing the importance of building systems and ecosystems that make the creation and adoption of new technologies seamless, swift, and self-sustaining.

Delivering the inaugural address at the Delhi Defence Dialogue, organised by the Manohar Parrikar Institute for Defence Studies and Analyses (MP-IDSA) on the theme ‘Harnessing New Age Technology for Defence Capability Development’ in New Delhi on 11 November 2025, Singh said that for India to truly lead in defence innovation, there must be a synergy between the soldier, the scientist, the start-up, and the strategist.

“If our foundations are strong, our institutions agile, our minds open, and our collaboration seamless, then every new technological wave will not overwhelm us—it will propel us. We will not merely adapt to revolutions made elsewhere, but become the architects of revolutions born here,” he said.

Singh emphasised the need to absorb and adapt to disruptive technologies such as Artificial Intelligence (AI), Machine Learning, Quantum Computing, and Swarm Technology, while also focusing on institutional agility. “The power of technology is not limited to devices or algorithms; it lies in its all-encompassing nature—the way it redefines every process, system, and decision that contributes to national security. Harnessing technology is not just about adding new tools; it is about making our institutions more agile, anticipatory and adaptive,” he stated.

He pointed out that while technologies like AI-driven algorithms, quantum computing, and autonomous systems are important, their effectiveness depends on quick internal processes and robust institutional capacity. Much of defence readiness, he said, rests on “invisible technologies” such as secure data architectures, encrypted networks, automated maintenance systems, and interoperable databases.

Highlighting the government’s push to make India a global technology leader, Singh noted that the country’s defence industrial base is expanding with renewed confidence and clarity. The growing synergy among the DRDO, the Armed Forces, industry, and academia has created a “virtuous cycle of research, testing, field feedback, and innovation.” He urged continued nurturing of this culture of innovation, stressing that “technology leadership does not emerge from isolated brilliance, it grows from a national ecosystem that rewards ideas, tolerates failures, and celebrates breakthroughs.”

The minister also lauded initiatives such as Innovations for Defence Excellence (iDEX) and the Technology Development Fund (TDF), which are fostering a new generation of innovators who view national defence as a mission of national service. “They are the architects of a future where cutting-edge technologies—from autonomous systems and quantum sensors to advanced materials and space-based surveillance—will bear the imprint of Indian ingenuity,” he said.

Extending the concept of Aatmanirbharta beyond indigenous manufacturing, Singh called for “digital sovereignty”—control over the algorithms, data, and chips that power platforms. “True strategic autonomy will come only when our code is as indigenous as our hardware. We are therefore encouraging secure, indigenous software stacks, trusted semiconductor supply chains, and home-grown AI models trained on Indian data,” he said.

He also underlined that technology should amplify human judgement rather than replace it, urging investment in the ethical, psychological, and legal dimensions of emerging technologies. “India, as a civilisational power, can and must lead the conversation on responsible and humane use of military technology,” he added.

Singh described technology not only as a force multiplier but also as a resource optimiser, calling for its integration into the capital procurement process to improve decision-making and ensure efficient use of resources. He announced that officials have been directed to assess life-cycle costs at the inception stage of procurement proposals, in line with global best practices. “This will help us see the full picture—not only what we invest today, but what we must sustain tomorrow,” he said.

Encouraging the Armed Forces to look beyond equipment and adopt best global practices in training, logistics, planning, and management systems, Singh remarked, “It is far better to import best practices than to import the best equipment. Once our systems are robust, adaptive, and transparent, we will not merely purchase excellence from abroad—we can produce it here at home.” He suggested that MP-IDSA could play a key role in studying, documenting, and disseminating these practices for India’s context.

Singh began his address by extending condolences to those who lost their lives in the tragic accident in Delhi on 10 November 2025. He assured that a swift and thorough investigation was underway and promised that those responsible would be brought to justice and “will not be spared under any circumstances.”

The event was attended by Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan, Director General of MP-IDSA Ambassador Sujan Chinoy, ambassadors from friendly nations, and senior civil and military officials.