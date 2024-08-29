Express Computer

BCI launches a revolutionary ‘Made In India’ IOT RFID reader set to transform the supply chain industry

BCI (Bar Code India) proudly announces the launch of ‘Dristi’ – a groundbreaking IOT based RFID reader that will revolutionise the supply chain industry, with best-in-class performance and cutting-edge RFID capabilities.  

A powerful processor coupled with expansive memory capacity, in-built option for 4G-LTE/Wi-Fi, and a best-in-class IP rating makes Dristi ideal for diverse applications across manufacturing, distribution, transportation and retail.  Its inbuilt ‘read-to-cloud’ capability enables organisations to access and leverage real-time data, thereby providing elevated standards of precision and significant advantage in the dynamic realm of supply chain management. Additionally, DRISTI’s robust diecast aluminium housing, with weatherproof sealing, ensures durability and high uptime – even in challenging indoor and outdoor environments such as damp, dirty or dusty workplaces, extreme heat, or subzero temperatures. 

Ajay Bhutani, Co-founder and CEO of BCI, expressed his enthusiasm, stating, “As its name suggests, DRISTI represents a leap forward in asset tracking, process control, industrial automation, and inventory management, offering businesses unparalleled efficiency and accuracy. This ‘Made In India’ innovation provides real-time visibility, faster reader rates, and precise data capture, setting new standards for excellence in supply chain management.

Vikas Wadhwa, Chief Operating Officer at BCI, expressed his excitement stating, ”It is a personal and professional dream come true. This has been under the works for a few years and now we are ready to launch. BCI has consistently been at the forefront of providing cutting-edge innovative solutions that empower businesses with complete visibility of their assets and intelligence in their supply chain operations. In an era where efficiency, accuracy, and real-time insights are paramount, DRISTI is poised to change the game.”

