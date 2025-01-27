BD Soft’s partnership with GTB Technologies marks a significant milestone in delivering advanced cybersecurity solutions to businesses across India

BD Software Distribution Pvt. Ltd has announced an alliance with GTB Technologies, Inc. This alliance aims to strengthen the cybersecurity landscape for businesses in a constantly evolving digital economy.

GTB Technologies is helping to protect sensitive information from accidental leaks, malicious breaches, and unauthorised access. With cutting-edge technology and real-time enforcement capabilities, GTB helps secure sensitive data across endpoints, networks, cloud environments, and storage systems, helping organisations stay compliant with the ever-evolving global security regulations.GTB’s advanced offerings include Data Discovery, Classification, Endpoint Protection, and intelligent threat detection tools, enabling organisations to safeguard critical assets while navigating today’s complex cybersecurity challenges with confidence and resilience.

Commenting on the partnership, Mr. Zakir Hussain Rangwala, CEO of BD Soft, said, “We are pleased to announce our partnership with GTB Technologies. This collaboration enables us to introduce advanced cybersecurity solutions that address the diverse and evolving security needs of Indian businesses. By leveraging GTB’s innovative, cutting-edge technologies alongside our extensive expertise in cybersecurity distribution, we are committed to helping organisations protect their sensitive data, achieve compliance, and stay ahead of emerging threats.”

Adding to this, Mr. Andrei Rogovets, Vice President International Sales (EMEA & APAC) at GTB Technologies, stated, “We are excited to partner with BD Soft to expand the reach of our advanced cybersecurity solutions in India. This collaboration reflects our shared commitment to empowering organisations with the tools needed to secure their most sensitive data in today’s complex digital ecosystem. With BD Soft’s strong market presence and proven distribution capabilities, we are poised to deliver the highest standards of security to Indian businesses.”