Beetel Teletech ltd and Alpha Bridge join forces to enhance network equipment offerings

Beetel Teletech ltd, has signed a strategic distribution partnership with Alpha Bridge Technologies, a ‘Make in India’ startup manufacturer and supplier of durable and cost-effective networking equipment. This partnership brings together two industry leaders, to provide businesses with a stronger suite of network equipment offerings.

The collaboration between Beetel and Alpha Bridge Technologies signifies a pivotal advancement in broadening the product portfolio and fortifying the distribution network. This strategic alliance extends the service offerings to encompass a diverse array of products, including Enterprise Switches, industrial-grade switches, GPON OLT ONT, and SFPs, catering directly to the needs of customers. These additions seamlessly integrate with Beetel’s current suite of technology solutions and harmonise with its overarching vision, capabilities, and expansive channel ecosystem.

Mr. Sanjeev Chhabra, Managing Director and CEO, Beetel, expressed his enthusiasm about the collaboration and said, “We are pleased to partner with Alpha Bridge Technologies to improve our networking equipment offerings. This partnership aligns well with our dedication to delivering high-quality, innovative solutions to our customers. Alpha Bridge Technologies focuses on producing top-notch network products while keeping core values of accountability, brilliance, and technology in mind. With this collaboration, Beetel and Alpha Bridge Technologies are positioned to transform the networking equipment landscape, providing customers with a wide range of solutions supported by exceptional service and support.”

Echoing this sentiment, Mr. Rajiv Mittal, Co-founder & Director, of Alpha Bridge Technologies, stressed the significance of the partnership with Beetel, stating, “Alpha Bridge Technologies values its collaboration with Beetel, a well-established brand in the technology sector. This partnership signifies a merging of capabilities. Leveraging Beetel’s expertise and established channel partner ecosystem will enable us to broaden our market presence, stimulate growth, and provide enhanced value to our customers.”

As the technology landscape evolves, organisations demand network equipment that undergoes thorough testing and boasts durability, reliability, extended functionality, user-friendliness, and cost-effectiveness. This partnership aims to deliver quality-tested products to meet these customer needs.