Benefits of 5G technology for upgrading education

By Dr. Suman Maloji, HoD, Department of Electronics & Communication Engineering and Mr. R.Selvakumar, Researcher, KL Deemed to be University

India, with over 250 million students, represents one of the largest education sectors in the world. Over 25% of the population is between the age group of 05 and 14 years, requiring a robust education system to prepare the future workforce. The 5G cellular network with excellent latency and reliability performance would be a game changer in the education sector by enabling students to feel physical objects and control them remotely. Since Educational Technology (EdTech) and Education 4.0is the upgraded version of 5G technology, let’s dive deep into their benefits and challenges enjoying personalized experiences and sharing discoveries.

Cleansing the wired world

Though Wi-Fi is an older wireless technology widely used in the home, office settings, schools and universities to deliver connectivity. It is not much secure with less indoor and outdoor coverage, where there are interferences that make it unreliable. Today, 4G provides extensive service and Wi-Fi-6 offers indoor coverage. Still, there are compelling reasons to allocate resources. By cleansing these challenges, 5G provides the dual benefit of faster speeds and mobility by putting an IoT-rich smart campus within reach. Most globalized Universities are exploring how 5G technology-shared for the rural-based educational sector, facilitating learning from home to students, one-to-one learning increased after the arrival of 5G impressively notching the remote access.

Hologram translation is impressively helping people for learning and exploring their research

areas.

Tuning with no limits

The new generation of wireless is the new upgraded education. Access points installed in

schools, network coverage is built and LTE/5G signals are propagated in all directions of the buildings which makes it easy to connect learners and continue their learning even from distance, and so 5G spectrum of 600 Hz to 6 GHz frequency band is tuning the learning with no limits of 5G based EdTech and in campus-wide private networks. It’s empowering the students with faster and unparalleled learning experiences for teacher professional development, school-to-work transition, and connecting the unconnected because of the lightning-fast speeds and increased data capacity on a massive scale. These benefits together can make a dramatic difference in digitally equipped classrooms and remote learning settings.

Transforming the knowledge speed up

With access to 5G EdTech students and educators can work closer together on class assignments or immersive lessons. Additionally, 5G can allow for IoT connectivity, streamlining administrative processes such as attendance monitoring. Perhaps most importantly, 5G can provide a cost-effective way to deliver fiber-like internet speeds wirelessly to institutions such as schools, addressing some of the “last mile” challenges in rural areas via Fixed Wireless Access (FWA).

FWA enables extremely high-speed broadband in rural areas where fiber connections can be too cost- prohibitive to establish. Innovation in education is only as good as its availability and accessibility to the students who need it most. There currently is a homework gap, where students in rural remote areas don’t have access to the same connectivity as other students would have not accessed. We must make that a level playing field so they can meet the challenge but also be the next creators, innovators, and the next people to lead our country. 5G will open the door for augmented and virtual realities to expand our student’s learning and give them a leg up on what they need to be successful in life. cellular coverage in educational institutions, high throughput for uninterrupted learning, and latency should be low to support services like online video lectures.

Peddling a new reality of the era

5G peddling in many progressions such as EdTech, AR, VR XR, and Metaverse, can redefine classroom education, making it more interesting and meaningful by demonstrating complex theoretical concepts practically. Professional training, including medical, engineering, and defense, would be immensely disrupted by metaverse capabilities. Metaverse allows medicos to virtually study various internal organs of a body without dissecting the physical subject mock operations, an integral part of defense training can be easily implemented through the metaverse.

As people can converse in their vernacular languages, which would get translated quickly,

universities and institutions across the globe can collaborate regardless of language and cultural barriers.

Upgrading 5G into reality

Reliable 5G coverage means that students, faculty, and staff can connect virtually anywhere

learning happens. Private network leads to numerous use cases deployed in schools and other educational institutionsAR/VR applications enable immersive learning higher education recruitment strategies via online technologies, Internet of Things (IoT) saves teachers’ time with smarter 5G classrooms, and Students with special needs are assigned with full-time assistants, flexibility in new-age learning,5G, the door is open for language immersion when you look at rural area’s teacher shortages are an issue and if virtually you can connect with another school or an online provider, they can help fill the gap, it’s a workforce development economic development for rural regions as well that they were able to expand their learning but also expand the capabilities of what our students can do. If we have connectivity and technology at the fingertips of these rural students.

5G upgraders are educative builders.

5G is reshaping the education industry as educators are embracing new learning models to

educate their students. On the way to digitally invent, educational institutions have become much smarter with enhanced connectivity and data security, upgrading various schemes to ensure students are equipped with the right skills for the future. However, the shift to virtual schooling will also create more job opportunities, with high talent demand for Online/Tele Student Help Desks, Cloud Architecture, and Advanced Learning Analytics. The broad implementation of AR and VR technologies in educational institutions will require appropriate skills for implementation. Teachers will also need to upskill to use these technologies effectively.