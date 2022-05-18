Bert Labs strengthens its pharma capabilities with strategic senior level appointments

Bert Labs, a new age deep tech company, solving the world’s challenges by ensuring efficient use of available resources through its patented AI-IoT powered Bert Platform Solution, today announced that it has appointed, Dr Dinabandhu Naskar as Director and Bert Evangelist, Pharma Research, Dr Rudresha Prasad as Director and Bert Evangelist, Pharma Manufacturing, and Shailendra Borole as Bert Evangelist, Pharma Engineering. This appointment comes as Bert Labs continues explore applications of Bert Platform Solution in several industry verticals and in-line with its domain led growth strategy.

The applications of AI-IOT in the pharma industry is largely a virgin territory, with highly complex problems, and the revenue opportunity is untapped. For Bert Labs, the focus for the next four years, towards its $ 1 billion revenue target, is to help Pharma Fortune 500 companies make the drug discovery and development process, pharma manufacturing process, pharma engineering process very efficient, in terms of cost and time. Bert research and innovation will help these companies to achieve their ESG, Sustainability, Energy Efficiency Improvement, Zero Carbon, Carbon Neutrality and Capital Efficiency goals, worldwide.

Welcoming the newly formed Bert Pharma team, Rohit Kochar, Founder, Executive Chairman and CEO, Bert Labs said, “At Bert Labs, we are thrilled to build Bert Pharma team to address the core issues for our clients and build proficiency. Bert journey is of Research & Innovation, uncompromisable integrity and value systems, and entrepreneurial leadership. We are here to build Bert Labs into one of the leading global technology conglomerates and these decisive appointments showcase our commitment, capability, and willingness to solve complex problems for our clients and enabling their innovation for higher quality drugs, and be more capital efficient, profitable, and smarter with their customers.”

“I am fortunate to take on this new responsibility and looking forward to work with our clients in drug discovery and development process. With a speciality team in place, we will be able to provide the best of service with custom made solutions to our pharma clients. I am here to make a difference and to be at the forefront of innovation, as we collaborate with Pharma, Biotech and Research institutes across the globe to deliver recurring value to each one of our customers,” said Dr Dinabandhu Naskar.