Best Agrolife leaps forward in digital transformation with SAP S/4HANA Greenfield implementation

Best Agrolife ltd announces a significant advancement in its digital journey through the successful integration of SAP S/4HANA Greenfield into its systems. This move signals a major stride towards optimizing operations, improving efficiency, and driving analytics based growth for the company. This integration marks a comprehensive reengineering of the company’s digital infrastructure, facilitating streamlined processes, real-time insights, and heightened agility in responding to the dynamic agrochemical market demands.

With SAP S/4HANA Greenfield, Best Agrolife Ltd (BAL) will harness advanced analytics, machine learning, and automation capabilities, thereby bolstering decision-making and fostering innovation across the organization. By consolidating finance, supply chain, manufacturing, and sales functions onto a unified platform, the company gains enhanced visibility and control over its entire value chain.

Mr. Vimal Alawadi, MD of BAL, remarked, “The adoption of SAP S/4HANA Greenfield represents a transition point in our digital journey. In addition to embracing formulation and technical innovation, we will walk the path of digitization. We recognize the value of analytics, digitisation, integrated operations and need for real time data for business intelligence. Our goal will be to maximize customer delight and shareholder value”

The successful implementation was facilitated by the partnering with Samishti Infotech. Samishti Infotech played the crucial role in ensuring a seamless integration process and smoothing the transition of SAP S/4HANA greenfield into the company’s systems.

Mr. N Surendra Sai, Head of Strategy and International Business at BAL, spearheaded the implementation of this project. With three decades of experience encompassing Organizational Program Management, Business Analytics, Innovation, Startup Culture, and Technology, Mr. Sai has held leadership roles in both private and government sectors, including at orWiprsations such as Wipro Technologies and DRDO.

Reflecting on the implementation journey, he shared his insights, “Transitioning from a traditional accounting and business operations to a structured platform like SAP is a journey in change management. The success depends on management buy-in and a process driven implementation partner to ease the pain of transition. Adherence to timelines is sacrosanct, and our implementation, Samishti delivered on compliance to deadlines. The SAP implementation is a start for us, we look forward to moving in sync with AI driven innovations across our business lines.”

The digital transformation is one of the many steps the company is taking to fortify its market position and lead advancements in the agrochemical industry. BAL recently appointed Mr Vikas Jain as Chief Financial Officer who has an exceptional track record at Adama India Ltd where he served as CFO for 13 years. The company has also acquired a 100% stake in Sudarshan Farm Chemicals India Pvt Ltd (SFCL), primarily for research and development (R&D) purposes and the creation of new business opportunities.