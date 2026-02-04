Beyond Key appoints Milin Dholakia as Chief Operating Officer.

Beyond Key has announced the appointment of Milin Dholakia as Chief Operating Officer (COO), as the company strengthens its focus on operational excellence, scalable global delivery and outcome-driven execution.

In his new role, Dholakia will be responsible for strengthening Beyond Key’s global operating model, improving delivery predictability, and supporting the company’s evolution from a technology services provider to a strategic digital transformation partner.

Dholakia brings more than two decades of experience leading large-scale technology programmes, global delivery operations and business performance initiatives across international markets, including extensive leadership exposure in North America. His background includes building cross-border delivery teams, scaling resilient operating frameworks, and aligning technology execution with measurable business outcomes in competitive enterprise environments.

Strengthening execution at scale

Beyond Key said Dholakia’s appointment reflects growing client demand for partners that can deliver technology programmes with speed, consistency and intelligence at scale. His experience in aligning people, processes and platforms is expected to support the company’s efforts to move clients from fragmented execution models to integrated, enterprise-wide delivery.

Commenting on the appointment, Piyush Goel, Founder and CEO, Beyond Key, said the move comes at a critical stage in the company’s growth journey.

“As our clients increasingly look for partners who can deliver globally with reliability and measurable outcomes, Milin’s experience in building strong operating frameworks across markets will be invaluable. This appointment significantly strengthens our ability to deliver consistent value at scale,” Goel said.

Dholakia said Beyond Key’s ambition and client-centric approach were key factors behind his decision to join the company.

“Beyond Key has built a strong foundation of trust and capability. I look forward to working with the leadership team to scale operations, enhance delivery excellence and deepen our impact for clients across North America and other global markets,” he said.

Implications for clients and partners

Beyond Key indicated that the COO appointment will further sharpen its focus on predictable global delivery, AI-enabled operating models, faster realisation of business value from technology investments, and stronger alignment between strategy and execution.

For clients and partners, the company said this translates into improved reliability, faster execution cycles and solutions designed to scale alongside evolving business needs.