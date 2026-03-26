KNOLSKAPE has released its L&D Trends in the BFSI Industry: 2026 Report, highlighting a significant gap between AI adoption and its measurable business impact across banking, financial services, and insurance (BFSI) organisations.

The report reveals that while 94.1% of BFSI firms are using AI to improve efficiency, only 19.1% are tracking its impact on revenue, pointing to a disconnect between adoption and value realisation.

Based on insights from 68 BFSI organisations globally—including strong representation from India—the study underscores that AI is primarily being deployed to save time and enhance operational efficiency, rather than drive growth or innovation.

A key theme emerging from the report is the limited maturity of measurement frameworks. Only 57.4% of organisations link learning initiatives to business outcomes, and just 47.1% measure return on investment (ROI), restricting the ability of Learning & Development (L&D) functions to act as strategic performance drivers.

The findings also highlight that 63.2% of companies consider their measurement approaches inadequate, limiting the effective use of analytics in decision-making.

According to the report, most BFSI organisations remain in early stages of AI maturity, with a majority either experimenting, piloting, or exploring use cases, and only a small fraction fully deploying AI at scale.

Beyond efficiency gains, AI adoption for areas such as customer experience, revenue generation, and new income streams remains relatively limited, indicating untapped potential for strategic use of AI in the sector.

The report further identifies leadership development, AI readiness, and continuous learning as top priorities for 2026, reflecting the sector’s need to build future-ready capabilities amid rapid digital transformation and fintech disruption.

Overall, the study concludes that while BFSI organisations recognise the importance of analytics-driven learning and AI-enabled capability building, the next phase of evolution will depend on their ability to move from intent to execution—particularly in measuring and scaling business impact.