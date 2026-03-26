AVEVA has announced a strategic collaboration with NVIDIA to develop a next-generation lifecycle digital twin architecture aimed at enabling industrial intelligence for gigawatt-scale AI factories.

The partnership will see AVEVA integrate its engineering and operations software into the NVIDIA Omniverse DSX Blueprint, creating a unified framework for designing, simulating, building, and operating large-scale AI data centres. These “AI factories” are expected to become foundational infrastructure powering the global digital economy.

At the core of this collaboration is the use of digital twin technology to optimise the entire lifecycle of AI factories—from initial design and simulation to real-time operations. By combining AVEVA’s industrial intelligence capabilities with NVIDIA’s accelerated computing and simulation platforms, the companies aim to improve GPU efficiency, reduce deployment timelines, and enable scalable, high-performance AI infrastructure.

The integration leverages AVEVA’s CONNECT platform and digital twin solutions to create a “single source of truth” across engineering and operational environments. This allows enterprises to reuse existing assets, simulate complex systems such as advanced cooling networks, and manage infrastructure with greater precision and alignment across lifecycle stages.

A key component of the architecture is real-time data integration across IT and operational technology systems. Through AVEVA’s PI System and NVIDIA’s Omniverse ecosystem, organisations will be able to monitor telemetry at scale, enabling predictive insights, anomaly detection, and more efficient operations across data centre environments.

The collaboration also includes ecosystem partners such as Schneider Electric and ETAP, supporting end-to-end capabilities spanning design, simulation, and optimisation of AI factory infrastructure.

According to AVEVA, the initiative is designed to extend proven engineering, procurement, and construction methodologies into the AI infrastructure domain, enabling enterprises to deploy high-density data centres faster and with greater operational efficiency.

With AI workloads increasingly demanding large-scale, energy-intensive infrastructure, the AVEVA–NVIDIA collaboration positions digital twins as a critical enabler for managing complexity, improving performance, and ensuring sustainability across next-generation AI ecosystems.