New Relic appoints Wendi Sturgis to boost AI growth

New Relic appoints Wendi Sturgis to the board to strengthen the AI-led growth strategy

New Relic has appointed Wendi Sturgis to its board of directors, reinforcing its focus on scaling AI-driven innovation and global growth.

Sturgis brings over two decades of leadership experience across global technology companies, with a track record spanning enterprise growth, customer engagement, and international expansion. She currently serves as senior vice president at Yext, where she leads strategy and growth initiatives outside North America.

Her prior experience includes serving as CEO of Cleverbridge, where she drove transformation into a high-growth business for global technology firms. Earlier in her career, she held leadership roles at Yahoo, overseeing large-scale revenue operations and contributing to global expansion strategies. She has also served on multiple boards and advisory groups, including Sabre Corporation and The Container Store.

Her appointment comes at a time when enterprises are increasingly focusing on operationalising AI at scale. Sturgis’s technical grounding, including her completion of the AI/ML Intensive programme at Massachusetts Institute of Technology, is expected to support the board’s oversight of New Relic’s AI innovation roadmap.

According to Ashan Willy, Sturgis brings a rare combination of commercial, technical, and international expertise, alongside strong experience in AI-led strategy execution, which will be critical as the company enters its next phase of growth.

Sturgis noted that she is joining New Relic at a pivotal moment for the observability market, where AI is reshaping how enterprises manage performance, governance, and security. She emphasised her interest in helping organisations move from AI experimentation to execution, ensuring systems are scalable, reliable, and governed.

A seasoned board member with experience across multiple public companies, Sturgis has also been involved in major transactions, including the $1 billion sale of Kustomer to Meta Platforms, further strengthening her credentials in strategic growth and value creation.

With this appointment, New Relic aims to deepen its leadership bench as it expands its AI-driven observability platform, positioning itself to help enterprises manage increasingly complex digital environments with greater intelligence and control.