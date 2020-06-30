BFSI Track begins today: Senior bankers to discuss digital strategy in the times of COVID-19

Save the date: 30 June, 1, 2 and 3 July 2020 | 10:30 am

IT leaders from Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services, Tata AIA Life Insurance, Universal Sompo General Insurance, NPCI, Bajaj Allianz Life Insurance, PNB Housing Finance, ICICI Lombard General Insurance, Manappuram Finance, HDFC Bank, Future Generali Life Insurance, DCB Bank and IDFC FIRST Bank will be sharing their views and insights in engaging and interactive sessions, at Digital Technology Senate virtual conclave

With the successful completion of Pharma/Healthcare, Education and E-Commerce, Retail and QSR track, Digital Technology Senate (DTS) powered by Express Computer is organising the four – day series covering BFSI track on June 30, July 1, 2 and 3, 2020. Join DTS as we discuss how businesses can navigate the changes brought about in these uncertain times from the industry leaders, on how you can position your business for recovery.

The four-day series will feature leading BFSI experts discussing the role of technology in combating Covid, overcoming the business challenges, offering valuable insights on the latest trends, innovations and strategies in meeting their business goals.

From this virtual conclave, you will

Take away practical advice relevant to BFSI and role, in navigating the effects of the current economic outlook

Managing business in difficult economic situations

Know how to create visibility within your operations

Positioning your business to recover and thrive

The power packed sessions will offer an overview of BFSI industries’ reactions to Covid-19, with information on what is needed for businesses to recover and to start thinking about what the road to a “new normal” looks like for these verticals.

Day1- June 30

Keynote Session: Why it is imperative for BFSI industry to invest in digital assets to engage with customers and enhance the robustness of business processes

Nitin Chugh, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Ujjivan Small Finance Bank

Keynote Session: How can CEOs anchor and fast forward digitalisation in the times of COVID-19

Hardayal Prasad, MD & CEO, SBI CardSandeep Anand, Chief Marketing Officer – Food Delivery, Zomato

Day 2- July 1

Keynote Session: Digitisation to empower the Indian Insurance Industry to sustain growth in COVID-19

Anand Roy, Managing Director, Star Health and Allied Insurance Company



Day 3 – July 2

Panel Discussion 1: How Covid-19 has amplified digital experience of BFSI industry

Goutam Datta, Chief information and Digital Officer, Bajaj Allianz Life Insurance

Vishal Anand Kanvaty, Senior VP – Products and Innovation, NPCI

Anupam Singh, Head-IT, Universal Sompo General Insurance

Yusuf Pachmariwala, EVP & Head of Operations, Tata AIA Life Insurance

Gururaj Rao, CIO, Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services

Vikas Malhotra, Head of Enterprise Business, LogMeIn

Puneet Gupta, Managing Director, NetApp India & SAARC

Panel Discussion 2: Solving Spend Challenges in Times of Uncertainty

Sanjeev Chopra, Chief Financial Officer and Executive Director, Iffco-Tokio General Insurance Nitant Desai, Chief Operations and Technology officer, PNB Housing Finance

Girish Nayak, Chief – Customer Service, Technology and Operations, ICICI Lombard General Insurance

Puneet Kaur Kohli, CTO & CIO, Manappuram Finance

Srinivasa Raghavan S, Chief General Manager & Chief Financial Officer, NKGSB Co-operative Bank

Manjusha Nair, Country Director and VP for Service Delivery, India, SAP Concur

Day 4: July 3

Keynote Address: The cascading effects of WFH and the importance of Digital

Shanai Ghosh, CEO and Executive Director, Edelweiss General Insurance Company

Keynote Address: How BFSI sector will evolve with digitization gaining importance and WFH becoming the new norm

Tapan Singhel, MD & CEO, Bajaj Allianz General Insurance

The webinar series is sponsored by SAP Concur, LogMeIn, Tech Data, Dell, Huawei, Veeam Software, EnterpriseDB, Dell Technologies, Hitachi Systems Micro Clinic, NetApp, MongoDB and Western Digital.

