Bharat Goenka, Vice Chairperson of Tally Solutions gets lifetime achievement award by IET, India

IET (Institution of Engineering and Technology) India, the Indian arm of the IET, a global organization inspiring, informing, and influencing the engineering community felicitated Bharat Goenka, Vice Chairperson of Tally Solutions with the Lifetime Achievement Award. He was honoured for his contributions to the software product industry in India and his passionate efforts towards bringing change in the business ecosystem by building software innovation wholly created in India for the world. Shri Suresh Prabhu, Member of Parliament & Former Union Minister, Sir Robin Saxby, Founder of ARM Technology, and Mr. Shekhar Sanyal, Country Head and Director, The IET recognized Mr. Goenka’s achievements at the IET India’s FutureTech Congress.

A technocrat at heart, Mr. Goenka established Tally Solutions (earlier known as Peutronics) in 1986, under the guidance of his father Late Shri SS Goenka, to leverage technology to help entrepreneurs manage their businesses better. Under his dynamic leadership, Tally has grown from an accounting package for SMEs to a complete business management software for all types and sizes of businesses. Mr. Goenka has been honoured with numerous accolades over the years, with the most recent one being the Padma Shri, India’s fourth-highest civilian award, for his contribution to ‘Trade and Industry. His other notable accolades include NASSCOM’s first ever ‘Lifetime Achievement Award’, the title of “The father of the Indian software product industry” and the M Visvesvaraya Memorial Award.