Bharti Airtel chooses Ericsson core for Fixed Wireless Access

Bharti Airtel and Ericsson have deepened their long-standing relationship with a new agreement to support Bharti Airtel’s rollout of Fixed Wireless Access (FWA) services in India with its core network portfolio. The deployment will enhance Airtel core capability and capacity for Fixed Wireless Access, thereby elevating the customer experience for Airtel FWA users.

As part of this agreement, Ericsson is introducing a new platform which will support higher capacity with a smaller footprint and better total cost of ownership. The solution builds on the previously announced dual-mode 5G Core solution deal between Ericsson and Airtel for 5G packet core which created a unified and future-ready network infrastructure, underpinning Airtel’s journey to 5G Standalone (SA).

Randeep Sekhon, CTO, Bharti Airtel said, “Ericsson’s innovative Packet Core deployment architecture represents a foundational enhancement, enabling critical improvements in network quality and reliability. This strategic implementation is specifically designed to accommodate rapidly increasing customer data requirements, ensuring robust performance and seamless connectivity even under peak demand. This rollout is another step in the sustained success of our collaboration with Ericsson, demonstrating our collective capability to leverage cutting-edge technology for elevated overall customer experience.”

Andres Vicente, Head of Market Area Southeast Asia, Oceania and India, Ericsson says, “We are proud to continue our technology leadership journey with Airtel by enabling their next wave of 5G monetisation through FWA. Ericsson’s Local Packet Gateway (LPG) is designed to deliver high performance with efficiency and scale, making it ideal for driving Airtel’s 5G FWA ambitions. This collaboration is not just about advanced technology – it’s about enabling inclusive digital transformation and bridging the digital divide in the country.”

This agreement builds on a partnership that spans over 25 years and covers multiple generations of mobile technology. With this latest collaboration, Ericsson and Bharti Airtel reaffirm their shared commitment to powering India’s digital future.

